Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Westport Country Playhouse Stages SCAREDY KAT PRESENTS

The performance is on Sunday, March 5, at 2 p.m.

Feb. 22, 2023  

Westport Country Playhouse Stages SCAREDY KAT PRESENTS

Westport Country Playhouse will stage "Scaredy Kat Presents," on Sunday, March 5, at 2 p.m., for one performance only. The show is currently touring the area through April as the inaugural production of the Playhouse Mobile Unit. The family play captures the joys and struggles of adolescence while also attempting to destigmatize social anxiety disorder. Written by Janine Sobeck Knighton, "Scaredy Kat Presents" won the Purple Crayon Players PLAYground Festival in 2020. The author will participate in a talkback with the audience following the March 5 performance.

Director is Jenny Nelson, the Roz and Bud Siegel director of education and community engagement at the Playhouse. The show is geared to ages 9 through 15 and runs about one hour. Tickets are $25.

"While the intent of the Playhouse Mobile Unit is to bring our traveling productions to schools, libraries, and other indoor spaces throughout the State of Connecticut, we are staging a performance at the Playhouse to officially unveil our new educational initiative to the public," said Nelson.

In "Scaredy Kat Presents," 11-year-old Kathryn's social anxiety disorder has alienated her from her school classmates. She's nervous, fearful, and panicky around them so they call her Scaredy Kat. After school, Kathryn retreats alone to her basement with her two passions: Alfred Hitchcock films and stop motion animation. When a new neighbor, Nadia, is forced to spend her afternoons at Kathryn's house while her mom is working, Nadia's keen interest in art could be the secret to Kathryn's empowerment.

The cast includes Betzabeth Gonzalez as Kathryn (Connecticut-based actor, singer, and teaching artist; Westport Country Playhouse's "New Works/New Voices"; credits with Play with Your Food, Fairfield Center Stage, Collective Consciousness Theater); Jacqueline Brown as Mom (performances on stages in Connecticut, New York, and film sets in Atlanta, GA; acting coach, writer); and Juliana Rivera as Nadia (Connecticut and New York City-based actress, singer, writer and visual artist; roles with Downtown Cabaret Theatre, Fordham Studio Theatre, Fordham Mainstage Theatre, Bridgeport Theatre Company).

Author Janine Sobeck Knighton is a dramaturg, playwright, screenwriter, story consultant, and educator. She is currently the associate professor of playwriting and dramaturgy and the associate department chair at Utah Valley University. She is the creator of JSK Stories, a production company and website focused on providing a platform for kids and teenagers to share their creative work in a safe, online environment.

Director Jenny Nelson received her bachelor's degree in theater and master's degree in theater from the University of Arizona. She earned a second master's degree in education from Fairfield University. Nelson is the associate artistic director of Collective Consciousness Theatre, a social justice theater in New Haven. She worked as an artist and educator at theaters, including Long Wharf Theatre, Shubert Theatre, and Yale Repertory Theatre. Nelson was a nominee for the Tony Teaching Award of Excellence.

Following the performance on the Playhouse stage, the Playhouse Mobile Unit will bring "Scaredy Kat Presents" to area schools, libraries, churches, synagogues, and community centers now through April, with its professional actors, set, costumes, and special effects. After each touring performance, there is a Q&A with the actors about the play and its message. A study guide and curriculum are provided with classroom activities and games.

"Scaredy Kat Presents" is sponsored by Judy and Scott Phares and in part by the National Endowment for the Arts, Robert and Jan Anestis, Paige and Jodi Couture, Elizabeth and Matt Salem, The Scripps Family Fund for Education and the Arts, Barbara Streicker, and the Town of Westport's American Rescue Plan Funds. Education programming at Westport Country Playhouse is generously supported by Roz and Bud Siegel.




Review: QUEEN OF BASEL at TheaterWorks In Hartford Photo
Review: QUEEN OF BASEL at TheaterWorks In Hartford
How one responds to Hilary Bettis' Queen of Basel may have much to do with one's opinion of its source material: August Strindberg's 1888 Miss Julie. Famed for its ground-breaking naturalism and its interrogation of class, and gender, Miss Julie is, for this reviewer, a piece that derives its interest largely from its place in theater history.
Comedian Trevor Noah Headlines The Palace Theatres 11th Annual Gala Next Month Photo
Comedian Trevor Noah Headlines The Palace Theatre's 11th Annual Gala Next Month
On Wednesday, March 8, Emmy Award-winning comedian and New York Times best-selling author Trevor Noah will take the stage at The Palace Theatre in Stamford for the nonprofit's 11th Annual Gala. The event is The Palace's largest annual fundraiser with proceeds benefiting the organization and its arts education programs.
TheatreWorks New Milfords PIPPIN To Be Directed By Award-Winning Direc Photo
TheatreWorks New Milford's PIPPIN To Be Directed By Award-Winning Director David Galligan
TheatreWorks New Milford welcomes one of  N.Y. and L.A.'s top stage directors, David Galligan, direct their summer production of Pippin.
BEATLES VS. STONES Comes to the Warner in April Photo
BEATLES VS. STONES Comes to the Warner in April
The Warner Theatre will welcome BEATLES VS. STONES to the Oneglia Auditorium, Sunday, April 23 at 7 pm! ﻿Tickets are on sale to Warner supporters on Tuesday, February 21 and to the public on Friday, February 24 at 10 am.

More Hot Stories For You


Comedian Trevor Noah Headlines The Palace Theatre's 11th Annual Gala Next MonthComedian Trevor Noah Headlines The Palace Theatre's 11th Annual Gala Next Month
February 21, 2023

On Wednesday, March 8, Emmy Award-winning comedian and New York Times best-selling author Trevor Noah will take the stage at The Palace Theatre in Stamford for the nonprofit's 11th Annual Gala. The event is The Palace's largest annual fundraiser with proceeds benefiting the organization and its arts education programs.
TheatreWorks New Milford's PIPPIN To Be Directed By Award-Winning Director David GalliganTheatreWorks New Milford's PIPPIN To Be Directed By Award-Winning Director David Galligan
February 20, 2023

TheatreWorks New Milford welcomes one of  N.Y. and L.A.'s top stage directors, David Galligan, direct their summer production of Pippin.
BEATLES VS. STONES Comes to the Warner in AprilBEATLES VS. STONES Comes to the Warner in April
February 20, 2023

The Warner Theatre will welcome BEATLES VS. STONES to the Oneglia Auditorium, Sunday, April 23 at 7 pm! ﻿Tickets are on sale to Warner supporters on Tuesday, February 21 and to the public on Friday, February 24 at 10 am.
Square One Theatre Company Presents AGNES OF GOD Next MonthSquare One Theatre Company Presents AGNES OF GOD Next Month
February 20, 2023

Square One Theatre Company presents playwright John Pielmeier's taut, compelling, forceful and thought-provoking drama Agnes of God, inspired by a newspaper article about an event that occurred in a convent near Rochester, New York.
Windham Theatre Guild to Present MARCHING INTO OBLIVION IV in MarchWindham Theatre Guild to Present MARCHING INTO OBLIVION IV in March
February 19, 2023

Marching Into Oblivion IV is the newest installment of the annual comedy showcase which has been infecting southeastern Connecticut stages since 2018.
share