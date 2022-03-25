Westport Country Playhouse Seeks Volunteer Ushers

As Westport Country Playhouse prepares to open its 2022 Season on April 5, the historic theater is seeking volunteer ushers to greet patrons, scan tickets, distribute programs, answer audience questions, and direct patrons to their seats.

In exchange, ushers are invited to view free-of-charge the performance at which they serve. To become familiar with the theater and tasks, ushers will receive an orientation prior to their first shift.

"Westport Country Playhouse is a community hub for theater, art, ideas, and fellowship," said Kelly Richards Mikolasy, Playhouse house manager, who is in charge of the usher team. "We encourage anyone interested in volunteering as an usher to become an ambassador for our theater. We rely on the support of our community volunteers and are excited to welcome them to the Playhouse family!"

Volunteer ushers must be over the age of 18, unless accompanied by a guardian who will usher alongside the minor. Ushers will be paired to work together as a team. As an ambassador to the Playhouse, ushers must be patient, courteous, friendly, and helpful to patrons under all circumstances and speak honestly and positively about shows, events, facility, and policies. Dress code is white shirts and black skirts/pants. Ushers must be able to read small print in low light.

Ushers are allowed to sit for the performance in the back of the theater if seats are available and must be willing to relinquish their seat should the house manager ask. Ushers must be able to stand for the length of the performance in case no seats are available. They must stay for the entirety of the performance as there are required duties throughout and at the end of the performance.

With Playhouse capacity at over 500 seats, ushers must be capable of handling large crowds in normal and emergency situations. Ushers take direction from the house manager and must be able to listen and respond to the house manager's reasonable requests.

Ushers sign up for a performance date and are scheduled on a first-come, first-served basis. They may be asked for a back-up date if slots have filled for the date requested. If an usher needs to cancel their scheduled shift, the house manager needs 24 hours' notice in order to fill that slot. Rescheduling for that production is not guaranteed.

All Playhouse volunteer ushers must present proof of vaccination and booster and wear a mask at all times while inside the Playhouse. Actors' Equity Association, the union of professional actors and stage managers in the U.S., requires that actors perform only at theaters where ushers and audiences wear masks. For updates on Covid-19 health and safety protocols at the Playhouse, visit https://www.westportplayhouse.org/visit/covid19safety/

The Playhouse has been taking steps to increase equity, diversity, and inclusion (EDI) in order to create a safe workplace for all artists, patrons, staff, and volunteers. Working toward a culture of antiracism means these conversations and action steps will be visible in every aspect of the organization, including the community of volunteers and front-of-house staff. The Playhouse's EDI policies and procedures are at: https://www.westportplayhouse.org/about-us/edi/

Westport Country Playhouse's 2022 season includes the Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize-winning pop/rock musical, "Next to Normal," about a family's loss and their endurance with music by Tom Kitt, book and lyrics by Brian Yorkey, and directed and choreographed by Marcos Santana, from April 5 through April 24; "Straight White Men," about a father's relationship with his three adult sons, written by Young Jean Lee and directed by Mark Lamos, from May 24 through June 5; "Kim's Convenience," a comedy that generated a Netflix series about a Korean family who own a convenience store in Toronto, written by Ins Choi and directed by Nelson T. Eusebio III, from July 5 through July 17; Obie Award winner and Pulitzer Prize finalist "4000 Miles," about two unlikely roommates, written by Amy Herzog and directed by David Kennedy, from August 23 through September 4; and Los Angeles Drama-Logue winner and Pulitzer Prize nominee "From the Mississippi Delta," an inspiring coming-of-age journey, written by Dr. Endesha Ida Mae Holland and directed by Goldie E. Patrick, from October 18 through October 30. The complete schedule is available at westportplayhouse.org. All play titles, artists, dates, and formats are subject to change.

For more information on the volunteer usher program, contact Kelly Richards Mikolasy, Playhouse house manager, at krichards@westportplayhouse.org or 203-571-1296.

For ticket information, visit www.westportplayhouse.org.