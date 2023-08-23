Westport Country Playhouse Reveals Guest Artists For 'Justin Paul & Friends' Fundraiser

More guest artists have been added to the lineup for Westport Country Playhouse’s one-night-only benefit concert, “An Evening with Justin Paul & Friends with Kelli O’Hara and James Naughton,” on Saturday, September 9, at 8 p.m.

Joining Tony, Oscar, and Grammy award-winning Justin Paul will be friends from his films, stage musicals, and other creative projects. They include Loren Allred (vocalist for the song “Never Enough” from “The Greatest Showman” soundtrack and film; finalist on “Britain’s Got Talent”; featured with Michael Bublé on his album “Love”); Andrew Barth Feldman (Broadway’s “Dear Evan Hansen” in title role; film’s “No Hard Feelings” with Jennifer Lawrence; Disney+’s “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series”); Grammy nominee Mykal Kilgore (Broadway’s “Motown the Musical,” “Hair,” “The Book of Mormon”; NBC television’s “The Wiz Live!” and “Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert”); Tony Award winner Aaron Tveit (Broadway’s “Moulin Rouge! The Musical!,” “Catch Me If You Can,” “Next to Normal,” “Wicked,” “Hairspray”; television’s “Schmigadoon!”); and Jessica Vosk (Elphaba in “Wicked,” both on tour and in the 15th Anniversary Broadway company; Carnegie Hall’s “Get Happy: A Judy Garland Centennial Celebration”).

Other performers include Norwalk native Raissa Katona Bennett (Broadway’s “Phantom of the Opera,” “Chess in Concert”; Music Theatre of Connecticut’s “Fun Home,” “Steel Magnolias”); John Treacy Egan (Broadway’s “My Fair Lady,” “Nice Work If You Can Get It,” “Sister Act,” “The Little Mermaid,” “The Producers,” “Jekyll and Hyde,” “Bye Bye Birdie”); Ben Fankhauser (Broadway’s “Newsies”; Encores!’ “Mack & Mabel,” “Dear World”; first national tours of “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical,” “Spring Awakening”); Westport native Jacob Heimer (Broadway’s “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical”; off-Broadway’s “Milk and Honey”; Music Theatre of Connecticut’s “Next to Normal”), and Westporter Stacie Morgain Lewis (Broadway’s “Wicked,” “Sunday in the Park with George,” “Urinetown,” “Titanic”; national tours “South Pacific,” “Titanic”).

As previously announced, the evening will be headlined by Justin Paul, Westport native and best known for his work on “La La Land,” “Dear Evan Hansen,” and “The Greatest Showman,” and Season 3 of “Only Murders in the Building.” Also taking the stage will be Kelli O’Hara (Tony Award for “The King and I”; other Broadway musicals “South Pacific,” “The Bridges of Madison County,” “The Pajama Game”); James Naughton (Tony Award for “City of Angels” and “Chicago”); and Greg Naughton (singer-songwriter; founding member of folk-rock group The Sweet Remains).

The event will feature a tribute to Playhouse artistic director Mark Lamos, who announced in May his planned retirement in January 2024 after 15 seasons. His Playhouse work will be honored with remarks by Jeffrey L. Page, Emmy Award-nominated director and choreographer, who helmed the Playhouse’s recent production of “Ain’t Misbehavin’.”

Director is Caley Beretta, Westport native and currently senior manager of creative development at Disney Theatrical Group. Producer is Ben Frimmer of Weston, who has been teaching theatre arts for the Westport Schools for the past 28 years. Music director is Mat Eisenstein, associate conductor/keyboard for the Broadway production of “Some Like It Hot.”

Concert tickets, at $300 (limited availability) and $500 for performance only, may be reserved at https://tickets.westportplayhouse.org/6164/6165 or by calling the Playhouse box office at 203-227-4177. Tickets for the post-performance meet and greet with Justin Paul and other artists, at $1000, are sold out.

More information on “An Evening with Justin Paul & Friends with Kelli O’Hara and James Naughton” is at Click Here