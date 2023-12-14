Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Connecticut Awards

Westport Country Playhouse Raises Funds for The Hole in the Wall Gang Camp During Holiday Show A SHERLOCK CAROL

Find out how to donate and enjoy a festive production for all ages.

Dec. 14, 2023

Westport Country Playhouse Raises Funds for The Hole in the Wall Gang Camp During Holiday Show A SHERLOCK CAROL

Westport Country Playhouse Raises Funds for The Hole in the Wall Gang Camp during
 Holiday Show, “A Sherlock Carol,” Dec. 19 – 23 

 

In the spirit of the season, Westport Country Playhouse will raise funds for The Hole in the Wall Gang Camp, founded in 1988 by Paul Newman, during the run of “A Sherlock Carol,” a holiday production geared to all ages, Tuesday, December 19 through Saturday, December 23. To donate, visit:  https://give.holeinthewallgang.org/sherlockcarol  

 

“Over the years, I've had a proud association with The Hole in the Wall Gang Camp,” said Mark Shanahan, playwright/director of “A Sherlock Carol” and incoming Playhouse artistic director. “In fact, it was meeting campers, their family members, and camp staffers that inspired me to envision for ‘A Sherlock Carol' the character of a grown-up Tiny Tim as someone who, with a little help from a certain benefactor, battled his own childhood illness and went on to become a doctor. And just like Scrooge ultimately did, we can all keep Christmas in our hearts throughout the year by donating to this remarkable organization.” 

 

The Hole in the Wall Gang Camp provides “a different kind of healing” to thousands of children with serious illnesses and their families annually – all completely free of charge. For many of these children and families, The Hole in the Wall provides multiple Camp experiences throughout the year at the facility in Ashford, Connecticut, in dozens of hospitals and clinics, directly in camper homes and communities, and through other outreach activities across the Northeast and mid-Atlantic. www.holeinthewallgang.org 

 

“During last year's Off-Broadway production of ‘A Sherlock Carol,' we organized a similar audience donation program for The Hole in the Wall Gang,” added Shanahan.  “We raised enough funds to send two kids to Camp!”  

 

An inventive show of intrigue and suspense, infused with holiday cheer and music, “A Sherlock Carol” is set in 1894 London on Christmas Eve as a grown-up Tiny Tim asks Sherlock Holmes to investigate the peculiar death of Ebenezer Scrooge. Based on Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's “The Adventure of the Blue Carbuncle,” a Sherlock Holmes story, and Charles Dickens' “A Christmas Carol,” the two classic tales are combined into one new mystery for all ages. Running time is 108 minutes, including one 15-minute intermission.  

 

Performance schedule is Tuesday, December 19 through Saturday, December 23; Tuesday through Thursday at 7 p.m.; Friday and Saturday at 2 and 7 p.m. Special series include Opening Night (December 19), Together at the Table Family Dinner (December 20), Pay What You Can Night (December 20), and Pride Night (December 21). 

 

For “A Sherlock Carol” information and tickets, visit:  
Click Here  

A trailer from the original Off-Broadway production of “A Sherlock Carol” is at:  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Aa4zeDYH5RM  

 

Production Partner is Claire Wilkes. Production Patrons are Laura Z. Barket and Yvonne Bokhour. 2023 Media Sponsors are Moffly Media and WSHU Public Radio.  

 

The complete schedule of Playhouse events is available at westportplayhouse.org. All play titles, artists, dates, and times are subject to change. 

 

For more information and to buy tickets, visit www.westportplayhouse.orClick Here, or call the box office at (203) 227-4177, toll-free at 1-888-927-7529, or visit Westport Country Playhouse, 25 Powers Court, off Route 1, Westport. Stay connected to the Playhouse on Facebook (Westport Country Playhouse), Instagram (wcplayhouse), and on YouTube (WestportPlayhouse). 


BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

Recommended For You