Westport Country Playhouse Presents Virtual STORY HOUR WITH JENNY

Westport Country Playhouse's "Story Hour with Jenny," a live, virtual series to engage children, grades K-3, will present an interactive reading in English and Spanish of the picture book, "Maybe Something Beautiful: How Art Transformed a Neighborhood," on Sunday, April 11, at 10 a.m. and 12 p.m.

The book is written by F. Isabel Campoy and Theresa Howell, and illustrated by Rafael López, ©2016. Jenny Nelson, who is the Roz and Bud Siegel director of education and community engagement at the Playhouse, will lead the one-hour session via Zoom.

The book's main character, Mira, decides to paste her drawing of a sun on one of the dark walls of an alley on her way back from school just to bring brightness to the smiles of her neighbors. The force of that sun's attraction transforms those streets and the lives of their neighbors, forever. Based on the true story of the Urban Art Trail in San Diego, California, "Maybe Something Beautiful: How Art Transformed a Neighborhood" reveals how art can inspire transformation, and how even the smallest artists can accomplish something big.

Jenny Nelson believes "this book is so special because it's based on a true story, and it illustrates the power of community and collaboration."

"Story Hour with Jenny" is a series of interactive readings of social justice picture books written and illustrated by BIPOC artists. Their themes center on the four pillars of the Playhouse's education department: Empathy, collaboration, activism, and literacy. "Maybe Something Beautiful: How Art Transformed a Neighborhood" reflects the pillar of collaboration.

Upcoming books in the "Story Hour with Jenny" series are "Wings" on May 16, and "Lubaya's Quiet Roar" on June 6. "Wings," written and illustrated Christopher Myers, ©2000, represents the Playhouse pillar of education, empathy. The book asks the question: Are you brave enough to be your true self? "Lubaya's Quiet Roar" by Newbery Honor winner Marilyn Nelson, paintings by Philomena Williamson, ©2020, addresses the Playhouse's pillar of education, activism. It is a lyrical, impactful story that tells how every child, even the quietest, can make a difference in their community and world.

Jenny Nelson, who will lead "Story Hour with Jenny," hails from Arizona where she received her bachelor's degree in theater, master's degree in theater from the University of Arizona, and a second master's degree in education from Fairfield University. She is the associate artistic director of Collective Consciousness Theatre, a social justice theater in New Haven. She has taught at several universities, including City College of New York in the graduate program for theater professionals and educators. She has also worked as an artist and educator at several theaters, including Long Wharf Theatre, Shubert Theatre, and Yale Repertory Theatre. Recently, Nelson was a nominee for the Tony Teaching Award of Excellence.

Tickets for each "Story Hour with Jenny," including picture book, activity packet, and crayons, start at $10. All books were purchased by the Playhouse from People Get Ready, a Black-owned community book space in New Haven. https://www.peoplegetreadybooks.com/

Enrollment is open three weeks prior to each session. Limited enrollment; first come, first serve. To register, visit https://tickets.westportplayhouse.org/overview/storyhour, call the Playhouse box office at (203) 227-4177, or email boxoffice@westportplayhouse.org.