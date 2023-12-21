Westport Country Playhouse Presents GOOD WITCH/BAD WITCH, January 20

Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Connecticut Awards

“Good Witch/Bad Witch,” with Glinda and Elphaba from Broadway's “Wicked,” at Westport Country Playhouse on Saturday, January 20

 

“Good Witch/Bad Witch,” a concert by artists who played the roles of Glinda and Elphaba in Broadway's “Wicked,” will be presented by Westport Country Playhouse on Saturday, January 20, at 3 and 7:30 p.m. The show features vocals and banter by Alli Mauzey and Dee Roscioli, who performed as Glinda, the good witch, and Elphaba, the bad witch, respectively, in Broadway companies of the award-winning musical, with music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz. In addition to showstoppers from “Wicked,” including “Popular” and “Defying Gravity,” the performance features signature songs from “Frozen,” “Funny Girl,” and more.

Alli Mauzey appeared on Broadway as Glinda in “Wicked,” a role she also performed on the First National Tour and with the San Francisco company. She is currently starring in the Tony Award-winning Best Musical “Kimberly Akimbo” as Pattie, a role she also created at the Atlantic Theater Company. Before that, Mauzey played Ernestina in the Tony Award-winning revival of “Hello, Dolly!” Other Broadway credits include Lenora in the musical “Cry-Baby,” for which she won a Theatre World Award. Regionally, she has appeared as Audrey in “Little Shop of Horrors” at The Muny, for which she was nominated for a Kevin Kline Award. Mauzey also has done concerts with symphony orchestras across the country. Among many voiceover credits, she can be heard as a regular on the animated television series, “Alpha Teens on Machines.” She has a BFA from New York University's Tisch School of the Arts in drama and a minor in music.

 

Dee Roscioli is best known for her portrayal of Elphaba in “Wicked.” She has performed this role on Broadway, in Chicago, and across the U.S., and holds the distinction of having performed Elphaba in more performances than any other actress. This past summer, Rosciolli performed the leading role of Mrs. Lovett in “Sweeney Todd” at the Pennsylvania Shakespeare Festival. Additional New York credits include “The 24-Hour Musicals,” “Murder Ballad,” and “Therapy Rocks.” She has also performed Grizabella in the national tour of “Cats.” She recently sang her solo show for a sold-out audience at Birdland in NYC and in Chicago. She was a special guest of Anthony Rapp and Adam Pascal at their concert, and appeared opposite Rapp in a critically acclaimed performance in a new play entitled “Dedalus Lounge.” Roscioli has also been invited to sing at the prestigious “Broadway on Broadway,” accompanied by a 30-piece orchestra.

 

Running time is 80 minutes; no intermission. Recommended for age seven and up. For full details, visit: https://www.westportplayhouse.org/show/good-witch-bad-witch/. Tickets, at $40, may be purchased at: Click Here.

The concert is produced by group5productions, founded in 2019 by Tony Award winner Debbie Gravitte (Best Featured Actress in a Musical for “Jerome Robbins' Broadway”).

 

A complete schedule of Playhouse events is available at westportplayhouse.org. All play titles, artists, dates, and times are subject to change. Westport Country Playhouse is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.


