Westport Country Playhouse Presents A NIGHT FOR SWIFTIES, February 2

Songs from Grammy Award winner Taylor Swift's catalog will be performed by powerhouse voices, backed by a live band.  

By: Jan. 12, 2024

“The Playhouse Sings: A Night for Swifties” will take the stage at Westport Country Playhouse on Friday, February 2, at 7 p.m. Songs from Grammy Award winner Taylor Swift's catalog will be performed by powerhouse voices, backed by a live band.  

“We're thrilled to welcome the amazing event's producer, creator, and music director Drew Wutke and his remarkable cast and band to our stage for this fun-filled event,” said Mark Shanahan, the Playhouse's incoming artistic director. “Join us as we fill the theatre with laughter, joy, and the explosive sound of truly great talents celebrating the music of Taylor Swift.”

Performing songs from every era of Taylor Swift's music career will be Tyler Conroy, Madge Dietrich, Elisa Galindez, Tayler Harris, Guy Lockard, Emily Kristen Morris, Morgan Reilly, and Jae W.B. Host is Deanna Giulietti.  

“We've put together something really special for everyone who loves Taylor Swift and her music,” said Drew Wutke, the event's producer, creator, and music director. “I cannot wait for these incredible singers and this exceptional band to take the stage together at the legendary Westport Country Playhouse - playing some of the catchiest songwriting that pop music has heard in the last two decades. Join these amazing artists as we blow the roof off the joint!”

For full details, visit: https://www.westportplayhouse.org/show/the-playhouse-sings-a-night-for-swifties/ 

Tickets are $75, $65, and $55; available at https://tickets.westportplayhouse.org/6313  or by calling the box office at 203-227-4177.  A portion of the concert proceeds will benefit the Playhouse's Joanne Woodward Internship Program.

The Joanne Woodward Internship Program helps aspiring, young theater professionals enhance their skills and gain on-the-job experience working directly with Playhouse senior staff. Named in honor of actress, director, and the Playhouse's former artistic director, the Joanne Woodward Internship program is one of the nation's preeminent theater training opportunities for emerging professionals. Internships have formed a vital part of the Playhouse's mission since the 1940s. Among the alumni of the Playhouse's program is composer Stephen Sondheim.

Piano provided by Steinway & Sons Greenwich. Media Sponsorship for the 2024 season is generously provided by Moffly Media and WSHU Public Radio.

Please note that Taylor Swift will not appear at this concert.

A complete schedule of Playhouse events is available at Click Here. All play titles, artists, dates, and times are subject to change. Westport Country Playhouse is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.

For Westport Country Playhouse information and tickets, visit Click Here or call the box office at (203) 227-4177, toll-free at 1-888-927-7529.




