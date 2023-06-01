Westport Country Playhouse Participates In CONNECTICUT OPEN HOUSE DAY, June 10

Westport Country Playhouse will participate in “Connecticut Open House Day” on Saturday, June 10, from 1 to 4 p.m., offering an admission-free, fun atmosphere with self-guided backstage tours, set model and costume displays, kids' activities, music, food trucks, and beer tastings. In addition, the Playhouse box office will be open during the open house for special, day-of/in person-only single ticket discounts.

Food from Beyond the Salt, cool brews from Athletic Brewing (non-alcoholic) and Rhythm Brewing, and ice cream from Jim's Ice Cream Truck will be available for purchase. Vendors are subject to change.

Connecticut Open House Day, now in its 19th year, is an annual event held on the second Saturday of June, provided by the Connecticut Department of Economic and Community Development. The purpose of this event is to inspire Connecticut residents to learn about all the experiences in their own backyard, anticipating that this will convert them into ambassadors who will recommend these experiences to other visitors.

Following an April production of the musical “Ain't Misbehavin',” the Playhouse's three-production, 2023 season continues with a new adaptation of “Dial 'M' for Murder,” the suspenseful thriller of blackmail and revenge, running from July 11 through July 29; and “School Girls; or, The African Mean Girls Play,” a buoyant and biting comedy exploring the universal similarities and glaring differences facing teenage girls across the globe, playing from October 24 through November 11. The complete schedule is available at westportplayhouse.org. All play titles, artists, dates, and times are subject to change.

For ticket information, visit Click Here or call the box office at (203) 227-4177, toll-free at 1-888-927-7529, or visit Westport Country Playhouse, 25 Powers Court, off Route 1, Westport. Stay connected to the Playhouse on Facebook (Westport Country Playhouse) and on YouTube (WestportPlayhouse).



Founded in 1931, the mission of Westport Country Playhouse is to enrich, enlighten, and engage the community through the power of professionally produced theater of the highest caliber and the welcoming experience of the Playhouse campus. The not-for-profit Playhouse provides this experience in multiple ways by offering live theater experiences of the highest quality, under the artistic direction of Mark Lamos; educational and community engagement events to further explore the work on stage; the New Works Initiative, a program dedicated to the discovery, development, and production of new live theatrical works; special performances and programs for students and teachers with extensive curriculum support material; Script in Hand play readings to deepen relationships with audiences and artists; the renowned Woodward Internship Program during the summer months for aspiring theater professionals; Family Festivities presentations to delight young and old alike and to promote reading through live theater; and the beautiful and historic Playhouse campus open for enjoyment and community events year-round.