Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Westport Country Playhouse Names Brian Letendre Director of Development
The former Broadway dancer, who originated roles in URBAN COWBOY and MOVIN' OUT, brings experience in real estate and education to the newly created position.
Westport Country Playhouse has named Brian Letendre as director of development. In this role, Letendre oversees all aspects of the Playhouse’s fundraising efforts and serves as the primary liaison to its donors, including individuals, foundations, government agencies, and corporations.
Letendre brings a diverse professional background to the role, combining experience in business, education, and the performing arts. Before transitioning to fundraising, he built a career in New York City real estate, closing more than $40 million in sales before becoming director of productivity at BOND New York. He also teaches at Pace University and is completing an MBA in Business Analytics at Pace’s Lubin School of Business.
With a background in theatre and dance, Letendre began studying dance at age 13, attending Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School of Music and Art and Performing Arts and School of American Ballet. By his senior year, he had won a YoungArts Award and earned admission to The Juilliard School as one of just 24 dancers selected worldwide. He went directly into a 13-year Broadway career, originating the role of Baby Boy in “Urban Cowboy,” playing James in Twyla Tharp’s “Movin’ Out,” and appearing as Neleus in the original Broadway company of Disney’s “Mary Poppins.” His screen credits include “Across the Universe” and HBO’s “The Other Two.”
Letendre and his husband, actor Stephen Mark Lukas, reside in Westport, Connecticut. Lukas played Lancelot in the Playhouse’s 2016 production of “Camelot.”
"Westport has a theater with almost a hundred years of history right down the street, and I want everyone in this community to feel that when they walk in,” said Letendre. “My job is to make sure the Playhouse has everything it needs to keep doing great work and to bring more people into that story as we head toward our 100th birthday in 2031."
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