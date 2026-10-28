Westport Country Playhouse Names Brian Letendre Director of Development

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Westport Country Playhouse has named Brian Letendre as director of development. In this role, Letendre oversees all aspects of the Playhouse’s fundraising efforts and serves as the primary liaison to its donors, including individuals, foundations, government agencies, and corporations.

Letendre brings a diverse professional background to the role, combining experience in business, education, and the performing arts. Before transitioning to fundraising, he built a career in New York City real estate, closing more than $40 million in sales before becoming director of productivity at BOND New York. He also teaches at Pace University and is completing an MBA in Business Analytics at Pace’s Lubin School of Business.

With a background in theatre and dance, Letendre began studying dance at age 13, attending Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School of Music and Art and Performing Arts and School of American Ballet. By his senior year, he had won a YoungArts Award and earned admission to The Juilliard School as one of just 24 dancers selected worldwide. He went directly into a 13-year Broadway career, originating the role of Baby Boy in “Urban Cowboy,” playing James in Twyla Tharp’s “Movin’ Out,” and appearing as Neleus in the original Broadway company of Disney’s “Mary Poppins.” His screen credits include “Across the Universe” and HBO’s “The Other Two.”

Letendre and his husband, actor Stephen Mark Lukas, reside in Westport, Connecticut. Lukas played Lancelot in the Playhouse’s 2016 production of “Camelot.”

"Westport has a theater with almost a hundred years of history right down the street, and I want everyone in this community to feel that when they walk in,” said Letendre. “My job is to make sure the Playhouse has everything it needs to keep doing great work and to bring more people into that story as we head toward our 100th birthday in 2031."

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 3 Days 09 Hrs 20 Min 39 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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