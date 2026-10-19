KEN LUDWIG'S PRIDE AND PREJUDICE, PART 2 to Begin Previews at Westport Country Playhouse

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​Westport Country Playhouse will kick off the 2026-27 Season with the World Premiere of “Ken Ludwig’s Pride and Prejudice, Part 2: Napoleon at Pemberley,” a stage sequel to Jane Austen’s novel “Pride and Prejudice,” from October 20 through November 7. Previews run Oct. 20 – 23, with Opening Night on Sat., Oct. 24.

Comedy, wit, romance, and intrigue collide in this new work from acclaimed playwright Ken Ludwig (“Lend Me a Tenor,” “Crazy for You,” “Moon Over Buffalo”), helmed by award-winning director/playwright Emily Mann (“Having Our Say,” “Execution of Justice”).

The eight-member cast includes Lucy Austin as Lydia Wickham, Delphi Borich as Elizabeth Darcy, Carson Elrod as Mr. Collins/Major Hudson Lowe, Mathias Goldstein as Lieutenant Melville, Kristine Nielsen as Lady Catherine de Bourgh, Tony Roach as Fitzwilliam Darcy, Reg Rogers as Napoleon Bonaparte, and Allison Wick as Anne de Bourgh.



Photo Credit: Mark Smith

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Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 12 Days 06 Hrs 40 Min 41 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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