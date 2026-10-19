KEN LUDWIG'S PRIDE AND PREJUDICE, PART 2 to Begin Previews at Westport Country Playhouse
The new comedy from acclaimed playwright Ken Ludwig will be directed by Emily Mann and stars Reg Rogers, Delphi Borich, and Tony Roach.
Westport Country Playhouse will kick off the 2026-27 Season with the World Premiere of “Ken Ludwig’s Pride and Prejudice, Part 2: Napoleon at Pemberley,” a stage sequel to Jane Austen’s novel “Pride and Prejudice,” from October 20 through November 7. Previews run Oct. 20 – 23, with Opening Night on Sat., Oct. 24.
Comedy, wit, romance, and intrigue collide in this new work from acclaimed playwright Ken Ludwig (“Lend Me a Tenor,” “Crazy for You,” “Moon Over Buffalo”), helmed by award-winning director/playwright Emily Mann (“Having Our Say,” “Execution of Justice”).
The eight-member cast includes Lucy Austin as Lydia Wickham, Delphi Borich as Elizabeth Darcy, Carson Elrod as Mr. Collins/Major Hudson Lowe, Mathias Goldstein as Lieutenant Melville, Kristine Nielsen as Lady Catherine de Bourgh, Tony Roach as Fitzwilliam Darcy, Reg Rogers as Napoleon Bonaparte, and Allison Wick as Anne de Bourgh.
Creative team includes JoAnn M. Hunter, choreographer; Beowulf Boritt, set designer; Jennifer Von Mayrhauser, Costume Designer; Jeff Croiter and Katy Atwell, co-lighting designers; Mark Bennett, sound design and additional arrangements; Michael Rossmy, fight director/intimacy coordinator; Deborah A. Hecht, voice and dialect coach; Robert Lavagno, props supervisor; Carissa Thorlakson, wig and hair designer; Stephanie Klapper Casting, Stephanie Klapper, CSA, casting; and Christopher Kee Anaya-Gorman, production stage manager.
Photo Credit: Mark Smith
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