Wesleyan University's Center For The Arts Announces Highlights Of 2021 Spring Season

Wesleyan University's Center for the Arts announces the highlights of their 2021 spring season, including virtual performances, artist talks and demonstrations, workshops, radio broadcasts, an exhibition featuring photographs, multimedia installations and video, and an outdoor performance of dance set to film.



"The Center for the Arts will present a dynamic spring season of virtual programming that includes performances, conversations, and workshops centering the voices of extraordinary artist activists," said Fiona Coffey, Associate Director for Programming and Performing Arts. "The season spans urgent sociopolitical issues ranging from civic activism and feminist rage and healing to racial and social justice, labor and class, and Black Lives Matter. Through a partnership with WESU Middletown 88.1FM, we continue to offer robust radio programming which includes a re-airing of Laurie Anderson's bespoke radio show for Wesleyan, 'Party in the Bardo,' a radio play version of 'The Masses are Asses' by Petro Pietri directed by Miranda Haymon '16, and programming from our Music Department. This season asks our audiences to center the artist's voice and lived experiences as a way to engage with larger national discussions regarding politics, race, class, gender, and more."



"We're honored to present a??the exhibition 'Flames of My Homeland: The Cultural Revolution and Modern Tibet' as a co-production of the Center for the Arts and the College of East Asian Studies," said Benjamin Chaffee, Associate Director of Visual Arts. "The exhibition is co-curated by Ian Boyden '95, William Frucht, and Associate Professor of Religion and East Asian Studies Andrew Quintman. 'Flames of My Homeland' revolves around the work of the artist, poet, and activist Tsering Woeser. Woeser's voice will literally echo through the gallery through recordings of her reading aloud some of her poems, speaking through the video collaboration with co-curator, artist, and translator Ian Boyden and through other audio installations in the gallery. Woeser's recent images of Lhasa, Tibet are included in the exhibition. Boyden's translations of Woeser's poetry will be available for visitors and several new site-responsive sculptural installations by Boyden are included. Historic images of Lhasa from the Pitt Rivers Museum and the Rubin Museum will help contextualize the historic photography of Woeser's own father, Tsering Dorje, whose own photographs of the Cultural Revolution in Tibet will be installed in the gallery. 'Flames of My Homeland' will help share the felt experience of the ongoing cultural genocide and the a??continuing call for justice in Tibet."



Reservations for spring events at the Center for the Arts are available online at https://www.wesleyan.edu/boxoffice. Programs, artists, and dates are subject to change without notice.