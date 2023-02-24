Warner Theatre's Studio Sessions At NMST Presents Ricky Byrd With Support By Seth Adam, April 8

The Warner Theatre has announced that Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Ricky Byrd (formerly of Joan Jett & The Blackhearts) will headline the next STUDIO SESSION @ NMST with support by Seth Adam, Saturday, April 8 at 8 pm in the Nancy Marine Studio Theatre. Visit warnertheatre.org or call (860) 489-7180 for tickets and more information

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member, guitarist /singer- songwriter/producer/recovery advocate Ricky Byrd (inducted in 2015 with Joan Jett and The Blackhearts), has had a career in music spanning over 40 years.

Although best known for his time spent with The Blackhearts, Byrd has also recorded and played with Roger Daltrey, and toured with Ian Hunter and Southside Johnny and the Asbury Jukes respectively. He has also been blessed to have had the chance to, at one time or another, share the stage with music royalty including Paul McCartney, Ringo, Alice Cooper, Bruce Springsteen, Steven Van Zandt, Joe Walsh, Mavis Staples, Dion, Brian Wilson, Smokey Robinson, Jimmy Page, Graham Nash, Sam Moore, Steve Miller and Elvis Costello...to name just a few.

Singer/songwriter Seth Adam writes compelling, genuine songs with honest lyrics. Taking musical cues from artists like Counting Crows, Tom Petty, and Jason Isbell, he creates his own brand of edgy, Americana rock & roll with a message. He is currently supporting his latest release, "Fits and Starts and Stops." Ryan Martin from Jammerzine describes the new album: "Seth Adam builds a stage for his voice and lyrics in a true and masterful form. Taking nods from vintage radio and Americana, Seth douses that with the fuel of rock and the penchant for classic alternative. This is a lesson for songwriters."

2023 STUDIO SESSIONS @ NMST will occur throughout the year in the Nancy Marine Studio Theatre located at 84 Main Street in Torrington, CT. Each session will feature an acoustic set by area performers in an intimate setting. Cabaret-style seating will be available at the front of the theatre, as well as regular seating.