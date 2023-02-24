Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Warner Theatre's Studio Sessions At NMST Presents Ricky Byrd With Support By Seth Adam, April 8

2023 STUDIO SESSIONS @ NMST will occur throughout the year in the Nancy Marine Studio Theatre.

Feb. 24, 2023  
Warner Theatre's Studio Sessions At NMST Presents Ricky Byrd With Support By Seth Adam, April 8

The Warner Theatre has announced that Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Ricky Byrd (formerly of Joan Jett & The Blackhearts) will headline the next STUDIO SESSION @ NMST with support by Seth Adam, Saturday, April 8 at 8 pm in the Nancy Marine Studio Theatre. Visit warnertheatre.org or call (860) 489-7180 for tickets and more information

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member, guitarist /singer- songwriter/producer/recovery advocate Ricky Byrd (inducted in 2015 with Joan Jett and The Blackhearts), has had a career in music spanning over 40 years.

Although best known for his time spent with The Blackhearts, Byrd has also recorded and played with Roger Daltrey, and toured with Ian Hunter and Southside Johnny and the Asbury Jukes respectively. He has also been blessed to have had the chance to, at one time or another, share the stage with music royalty including Paul McCartney, Ringo, Alice Cooper, Bruce Springsteen, Steven Van Zandt, Joe Walsh, Mavis Staples, Dion, Brian Wilson, Smokey Robinson, Jimmy Page, Graham Nash, Sam Moore, Steve Miller and Elvis Costello...to name just a few.

Singer/songwriter Seth Adam writes compelling, genuine songs with honest lyrics. Taking musical cues from artists like Counting Crows, Tom Petty, and Jason Isbell, he creates his own brand of edgy, Americana rock & roll with a message. He is currently supporting his latest release, "Fits and Starts and Stops." Ryan Martin from Jammerzine describes the new album: "Seth Adam builds a stage for his voice and lyrics in a true and masterful form. Taking nods from vintage radio and Americana, Seth douses that with the fuel of rock and the penchant for classic alternative. This is a lesson for songwriters."

2023 STUDIO SESSIONS @ NMST will occur throughout the year in the Nancy Marine Studio Theatre located at 84 Main Street in Torrington, CT. Each session will feature an acoustic set by area performers in an intimate setting. Cabaret-style seating will be available at the front of the theatre, as well as regular seating.




TOOTSIE is Unstoppable at The Bushnell Photo
TOOTSIE is Unstoppable at The Bushnell
Tootsie, the musical comedy based on the 1982 film of the same name, is visiting The Bushnell now through February 26th. With music and lyrics by David Yazbek and book by Robert Horn, this Tony-Award winning show shines a light on society's treatment of women and the trouble with show business, all while delivering laughs galore.
ALL THINGS EQUAL Comes to the Ridgefield Playhouse Photo
ALL THINGS EQUAL Comes to the Ridgefield Playhouse
Live on stage from Tony Award winning playwright Rupert Holmes comes a joyful, transformative theatrical event with Ruth Bader Ginsburg. In All Things Equal – The Life & Trials of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, audiences are taken on a journey over the course of ninety fascinating and often funny minutes with the “notorious RBG”.
The Hartt School Dance Division Presents the Spring Senior Dance Concert, TRI-FECTA Photo
The Hartt School Dance Division Presents the Spring Senior Dance Concert, TRI-FECTA
The Hartt School Dance Division presents the Spring Senior Dance Concert, “Tri·Fecta”. Performances are Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday March 8th, 9th, and 10th at 7:30pm EST. All three shows will be held at The Edward C. and Ann T. Roberts Foundation Theater in the Mort and Irma Handel Performing Arts Center, 35 Westbourne Parkway, Hartford CT 06112. 
The Bushnell Welcomes Musician Brian Culbertson Next Month Photo
The Bushnell Welcomes Musician Brian Culbertson Next Month
The Bushnell has announced a one-night-only performance by acclaimed recording artist Brian Culbertson's The Trilogy Tour on Wednesday, March 29 at 7:30p.m. at the Maxwell M and Ruth R. Belding Theater.

