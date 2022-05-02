Warner Theatre Celebrates A Season Of New Growth at 2022 Gala Celebration

It's A Season of New Growth at the Warner Theatre and they're ready to celebrate with you at our reimagined 2022 Gala Celebration held Saturday, June 25, 2022, in the Carole & Ray Neag Performing Arts Center and the Nancy Marine Studio Theatre!

The biggest fundraiser for the theatre will begin at 5 pm with hors d'ourves and cocktails, featuring a signature cocktail by Litchfield Distillery, and live music by internationally acclaimed singer-songwriter KJ Denhert! You will get the chance to sign up for exclusive parties and bid on items in the silent auction! The evening continues in our Studio Theatre which will be converted into an elegant dining experience where you'll be treated to an open bar, an exquisite dinner from land and sea, live entertainment, a live auction, and hear our plans for the future of the Warner Theatre. Please join us in celebrating A Season of New Growth!

Tickets are $175 per person. Table captains may purchase tables of 6 and 8. Sponsorship opportunities are available! To purchase tickets, or for more information on how to reserve a table or sponsor the event, please call Lesley Budny at 860-489-7180 x 1020.

Built by Warner Brothers Studios and opened in 1931 as a movie palace (1,772 seats), the Warner Theatre was described then as "Connecticut's Most Beautiful Theatre." Damaged extensively in a flood, the Warner was slated for demolition in the early 1980s until the non-profit Northwest Connecticut Association for the Arts (NCAA) was founded and purchased the theatre. The Warner reopened as a performing arts center in 1983, and restoration of the main lobbies and auditorium was completed in November 2002. In 2008, the new 50,000 square foot Carole and Ray Neag Performing Arts Center, which houses a 300 seat studio theatre, 200 seat restaurant and expansive school for the arts, was completed. Today, the Warner is in operation year-round with more than 160 performances and 100,000 patrons passing through its doors each season. Over 10,000 students, pre K-adult, participate in arts education programs and classes. Together, with the support of the community, the Warner has raised close to $17 million to revitalize its facilities. NCAA's mission is to preserve the Warner Theatre as an historic landmark, enhance its reputation as a center of artistic excellence and a focal point of community involvement, and satisfy the diverse cultural needs of the region. To learn more about the Warner Theatre, visit our website: www.warnertheatre.org