Warner Theatre Announces First Ever Warner Block Party

The Warner Theatre will present its first ever Warner Block Party, as part of the 2nd Annual Litchfield Hills Creative Festival on Saturday, August 20, 2022! The Block Party will begin at 5 pm on Main Street in downtown Torrington. Main Street will be closed to traffic for the evening so attendees can celebrate, enjoy live performances, and participate in fun community activities. The "Main Stage" will be located under the Warner's marquee. Live music is presented and coordinated by Red Room Sound Studio and the Warner Theatre. The 2nd Annual Litchfield Hills Creative Festival is presented by the NWCT Arts Council.

The Block Party Main Stage will be emceed by Lucinda Rowe, national performing artist, and co-owner of Red Room Sound Studio. The live music lineup will be as follows:

5 - 5:45 pm - Lee Totten

6 - 6:45 pm - Frank Viele

7 - 7:45 pm - Audio Jane

8 - 9:30 - Jason Ingriselli & the Miles North Band (headlining)

In addition to the Block Party, the Warner will present "The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical" at 2 pm on the day of the festival, free and open to the public. The performance will be the result of the Warner's Summer Arts Program, performed by teen camp students in the Nancy Marine Studio Theatre. Adapted from the best-selling book The Lightning Thief by Rick Riordan and featuring a thrilling original rock score, The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical is an action-packed mythical adventure "worthy of the gods" (Time Out New York) that follows Percy Jackson, a teenager who finds out he is actually a demigod and must find Zeus' missing lightning bolt to prevent a war amongst the gods. "The Lighting Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical" is directed by Connor Picard, with music direction by Dan Ringette and choreography by Brighton Horan.

"The Warner Theatre regularly brings life to downtown Torrington, so we thought what better way to celebrate the summer, the Downtown Torrington Cultural District, and the Litchfield Hills Creative Festival by taking over the main street and throwing a block party filled with amazing music," said Rufus De Rham, Executive Director of the Warner Theatre. "We are so lucky to have great local support this summer to make this concert and Saturday's performance of The Lightning Thief free and open to the public. We hope you all join us!"

The following Sunday, August 21, the Warner Theatre will host the City of Torrington Parks and Recreation's Northwest Vocal Showcase.

The Warner Block Party is sponsored by Red Room Sound Studio, Building Healthier Communities Fund, and AKC Fund. The Summer Arts Program is sponsored by the Frederick A. DeLuca Foundation and the AKC Fund.

The Litchfield Hills Creative Festival is sponsored by Housatonic Heritage, Torrington Savings Bank, Northwest Community Bank, WAPJ Torrington Community Radio, Republican-American, WSHU Public Radio, Thomaston Savings Bank, Torrington Downtown Partners, and O & G Industries.

For full details about the Litchfield Hills Creative Festival, visit artsnwct.org/litchfield-hills-creative-festival