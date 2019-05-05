Warner Stage Company Announces 2019-2020 Season - MATILDA, THE PRODUCERS, and More!

The Warner Theatre has announced its 2019-2020 Warner Stage Company season! The season features 5 musicals on the Main Stage and 5 productions, including the 8th Annual International Playwrights Festival, in the Nancy Marine Studio Theatre. The 2019-2020 Warner Stage Company Season is presented by Charlotte Hungerford Hospital. The Main Stage season opens in November 2019 with THE FUNNIEST MUSICAL COMEDY IN AT LEAST 400 YEARS TO BE ANNOUNCED JUNE 1 and follows with JEKYLL & HYDE THE MUSICAL, Mel Brooks' THE PRODUCERS and Roald Dahl's MATILDA THE MUSICAL.

The Nancy Marine Studio season opens in September 2019 with WAIT UNTIL DARK and follows with the EIGHTH ANNUAL INTERNATIONAL PLAYWRIGHTS FESTIVAL, A CHRISTMAS CAROL (A Dramatic Solo Performance), DOGFIGHT and THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT TIME. Season Subscriptions are now available. Subscribers get the best seats in the house at the best prices!

Tickets go on sale to the General Public in July. Call the Warner Box Office at (860) 489-7180 to become a Season Subscriber!

Built by Warner Brothers Studios and opened in 1931 as a movie palace (1,772 seats), the Warner Theatre was described then as "Connecticut's Most Beautiful Theatre." Damaged extensively in a flood, the Warner was slated for demolition in the early 1980s until the non-profit Northwest Connecticut Association for the Arts (NCAA) was founded and purchased the theatre. The Warner reopened as a performing arts center in 1983, and restoration of the main lobbies and auditorium was completed in November 2002. In 2008, the new 50,000 square foot Carole and Ray Neag Performing Arts Center, which houses a 300 seat Studio Theatre, 200 seat restaurant and expansive school for the arts, was completed. Today, the Warner is in operation year-round with more than 160 performances and 100,000 patrons passing through its doors each season. Over 10,000 students, pre K-adult, participate in arts education programs and classes. Together, with the support of the community, the Warner has raised close to $17 million to revitalize its facilities. NCAA's mission is to preserve the Warner Theatre as an historic landmark, enhance its reputation as a center of artistic excellence and a focal point of community involvement, and satisfy the diverse cultural needs of the region.





Related Articles Shows View More Connecticut Stories

More Hot Stories For You