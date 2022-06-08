WILD TAXI: A Tribute Concert To Yusuf/Cat Stevens & Harry Chapin Announced at Cheney Hall
Authentic arrangements of unforgettable songs performed by the five piece band, all backed by Chapin's original drummer Howard Fields.
SatinWood will present a stunning tribute to HARRY CHAPIN and Yusuf/CAT STEVENS featuring selections from Greatest Stories Live, Tea for the Tillerman, and other legendary works.
Cheney Hall 177 Hartford Rd. Manchester, CT
Visit www.cheneyhall.org or call 860-647-9824 for tickets
VIP Section (first half of the auditorium):
$35 for adults
$33 for seniors, students, or military
General Section (back half of the auditorium):
$26 for adults
$24 for seniors, students, or military
As a condition of being permitted to Cheney Hall, all patrons age 12 or older must comply with our Patron Vaccination Status Attestation and current masking policy, which can be found here: www.cheneyhall.org/mask.