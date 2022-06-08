WILD TAXI: A Tribute Concert To Yusuf/Cat Stevens & Harry Chapin Announced at Cheney Hall

SatinWood will present a stunning tribute to HARRY CHAPIN and Yusuf/CAT STEVENS featuring selections from Greatest Stories Live, Tea for the Tillerman, and other legendary works.

Authentic arrangements of unforgettable songs performed by the five piece band, all backed by Chapin's original drummer Howard Fields.

Cheney Hall 177 Hartford Rd. Manchester, CT

Visit www.cheneyhall.org or call 860-647-9824 for tickets

VIP Section (first half of the auditorium):

$35 for adults

$33 for seniors, students, or military

General Section (back half of the auditorium):

$26 for adults

$24 for seniors, students, or military

As a condition of being permitted to Cheney Hall, all patrons age 12 or older must comply with our Patron Vaccination Status Attestation and current masking policy, which can be found here: www.cheneyhall.org/mask.