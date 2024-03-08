WAIT UNTIL DARK Comes to TheatreWorks New Milford

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



TheatreWorks New Milford will premiere Jeffrey Hatcher's adaptation of Frederick Knott's classic thriller, Wait Until Dark, directed by Keli Solomon.

Forty-seven years after WAIT UNTIL DARK premiered on Broadway, Jeffrey Hatcher has adapted Frederick Knott's 1966 original, giving it a new setting. In 1944 Greenwich Village, Susan Hendrix, a blind yet capable woman, is imperiled by a trio of men in her own apartment. As the climax builds, Susan discovers that her blindness just might be the key to her escape, but she and her tormentors must wait until dark to play out this classic thriller's chilling conclusion.

The cast features Ali Bernhardt, A.M.Bhatt, Eric Greenfeld, James Hipp, Sam Everett and Gwen Anderson.

Opening night is on Friday March 28th and continues for three weekends until April 14th. Show times are 8:00 pm with two matinees on Sunday April 7th and 14th at 2:00 pm. Tickets are $30.00 for reserved seating. Students and Military personnel and Veterans with ID will be admitted for $25.00.

Dress Rehearsal on Thursday March 27th at 8:00 pm is FREE OF CHARGE for Senior Citizens ages 60 and over. Pay What you Want Night will be on Thursday April 4th at 8:00 pm. RESERVATIONS ARE STRONGLY RECOMMENDED.

Reservations can be made online at theatreworks.us or by calling the box office at (860) 350-6863.