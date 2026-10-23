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Video: Watch the Trailer for PRIDE AND PREJUDICE, PART 2 at Westport Country Playhouse

The eight-member cast features Delphi Borich as Elizabeth Darcy and Reg Rogers as Napoleon Bonaparte.

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Video: Watch the Trailer for PRIDE AND PREJUDICE, PART 2 at Westport Country Playhouse

 

Westport Country Playhouse is kicking off the 2026-27 Season with the World Premiere of “Ken Ludwig’s Pride and Prejudice, Part 2: Napoleon at Pemberley,” a stage sequel to Jane Austen’s novel “Pride and Prejudice,” from October 20 through November 7. Watch the trailer!

Wit, romance, intrigue, and comedy collide in this new work from acclaimed playwright Ken Ludwig, helmed by award-winning director/playwright Emily Mann. “Pride and Prejudice, Part 2” picks up with Elizabeth Bennet and Mr. Darcy happily married at Pemberley—until their world is upended by an unexpected house guest: Napoleon Bonaparte! As the fallen emperor awaits exile, his presence ignites a revolution of sorts among the Darcys and their colorful circle of friends and relations.

The eight-member cast includes: Lucy Austin as Lydia Wickham, Delphi Borich as Elizabeth Darcy, Carson Elrod as Mr. Collins/Major Hudson Lowe, Mathias Goldstein as Lieutenant Melville, Kristine Nielsen as Lady Catherine de Bourgh, Tony Roach as Fitzwilliam Darcy, Reg Rogers as Napoleon Bonaparte, and Allison Wick as Anne de Bourgh. Creative team includes JoAnn M. Hunter, choreographer; Beowulf Boritt, set designer; Jennifer Von Mayrhauser, Costume Designer; Jeff Croiter and Katy Atwell, co-lighting designers; Mark Bennett, sound design and additional arrangements; Michael Rossmy, fight director/intimacy coordinator; Deborah A. Hecht, voice and dialect coach; Robert Lavagno, props supervisor; Carissa Thorlakson, wig and hair designer; Stephanie Klapper Casting, Stephanie Klapper, CSA, casting; and Christopher Kee Anaya-Gorman, production stage manager.

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More on Westport Country Playhouse
Upcoming Shows
Ken Ludwig's Pride and Prejudice, Part 2: Napoleon at Pemberley
10/20 - 11/7/2026
Jane Austen: Ageless at 250 - Sunday Symposium
10/25 - 10/25/2026
Recent Articles
Photos: KEN LUDWIG'S PRIDE AND PREJUDICE, PART 2 at Westport Country Playhouse
Photos: KEN LUDWIG'S PRIDE AND PREJUDICE, PART 2 at Westport Country Playhouse
10/21/2026
KEN LUDWIG'S PRIDE AND PREJUDICE, PART 2 to Begin Previews at Westport Country Playhouse
KEN LUDWIG'S PRIDE AND PREJUDICE, PART 2 to Begin Previews at Westport Country Playhouse
10/19/2026


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