Photos: KEN LUDWIG'S PRIDE AND PREJUDICE, PART 2 at Westport Country Playhouse
Director Emily Mann helms the comedy with Reg Rogers as Napoleon Bonaparte and Tony Roach as Fitzwilliam Darcy.
Westport Country Playhouse will kick off the 2026-27 Season with the World Premiere of "Ken Ludwig's Pride and Prejudice, Part 2: Napoleon at Pemberley," a stage sequel to Jane Austen's novel "Pride and Prejudice," from October 20 through November 7.
Wit, romance, intrigue, and comedy collide in this new work from acclaimed playwright Ken Ludwig. "Pride and Prejudice, Part 2" picks up with Elizabeth Bennet and Mr. Darcy happily married at Pemberley-until their world is upended by an unexpected house guest: Napoleon Bonaparte! As the fallen emperor awaits exile, his presence ignites a revolution of sorts among the Darcys and their colorful circle of friends and relations.
The eight-member cast includes: Lucy Austin as Lydia Wickham, Delphi Borich as Elizabeth Darcy, Carson Elrod as Mr. Collins/Major Hudson Lowe, Mathias Goldstein as Lieutenant Melville, Kristine Nielsen as Lady Catherine de Bourgh, Tony Roach as Fitzwilliam Darcy, Reg Rogers as Napoleon Bonaparte, and Allison Wick as Anne de Bourgh. Creative team includes JoAnn M. Hunter, choreographer; Beowulf Boritt, set designer; Jennifer Von Mayrhauser, Costume Designer; Jeff Croiter and Katy Atwell, co-lighting designers; Mark Bennett, sound design and additional arrangements; Michael Rossmy, fight director/intimacy coordinator; Deborah A. Hecht, voice and dialect coach; Robert Lavagno, props supervisor; Carissa Thorlakson, wig and hair designer; Stephanie Klapper Casting, Stephanie Klapper, CSA, casting; and Christopher Kee Anaya-Gorman, production stage manager.
Photo credit: Carol Rosegg
Lucy Austin, Allison Wick, and Mathias Goldstein
Reg Rogers and Lucy Austin
Tony Roach, Carson Elrod, Reg Rogers, Mathias Goldstein, and Delphi Borich
Reg Rogers, Mathias Goldstein, and Carson Elrod
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