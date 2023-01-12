Video: INDECENT at Playhouse on Park Stands in Solidarity With Company of Cancelled High School Production

BroadwayWorld previously reported that a production of Paula Vogel's acclaimed, Tony-nominated play INDECENT at Jacksonville's Douglas Anderson School of the Arts was abruptly canceled by the administration.

Students affected by the cancellation shared their outrage on social media, alleging that the play was scrapped due to its discussion and depiction of a same-sex love story.

Playwright Paula Vogel's issued a statement in full support of the students.

Playhouse on Park, who is presenting a production of INDECENT, this month, shared a message of solidarity:

INDECENT - which has enjoyed great success in productions across the U.S. and in London, as well as its celebrated run on Broadway, where it played to sold-out audiences and was extended various times in 2017 - is Ms. Vogel's searing work about the real-life censorship that ensued in 1923 when the legendary Yiddish writer Sholem Asch's play GOD OF VENGEANCE was shuttered on Broadway for its depiction of two young women who fell in love. At that time, the production's cast and producer were arrested and convicted on obscenity charges. Prior to its debut in the U.S., GOD OF VENGEANCE was one of the most popular plays performed throughout Europe. Ms. Vogel's own play expands on Asch's tale of antisemitism, misogyny, and censorship during that period in world history.