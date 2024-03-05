Video: Get A First Look At ACT of Connecticut's MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Now through March 23rd only, at ACT of Connecticut, don't miss MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET starring Scott Moreau ("Johnny Cash"), Alessandro Gian Viviano ("Elvis Presley"), Chris Wren ("Carl Perkins") and Nat Zegree ("Jerry Lee Lewis") with Bart Shatto, Megan Reinking, Nathan Yates Douglass and Matt Spencer. Get a first look at the production!

MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET transports you back to another time and captures the contagious spirit, freewheeling excitement, and thrilling sounds of this once-in-a-life-time event where four of music’s best talents came together. Experience the irresistible tale of broken promises, secrets, betrayal and above all, a celebration ofamazing music!

How To Get Tickets

Saturday, February 24 at 8pm - Special Opening Night performance tickets include an exclusive pre-show cocktail reception in the lobby. Hors d’oeuvres, wine, beer and other beverages will be available to opening night guests, beginning at 7pm. There is nothing like the energy and excitement of an ACT of CT Opening Night performance!!! You’ll be amongst the show’s creative team members, reviewers, and other ACT of CT patrons who love being “the first”!

Sunday, March 3 at 2pm - This matinee is reserved only for our patrons who require adjusted production elements in order to enjoy the performance (it is not open to the public). Please contact the box office for more information.