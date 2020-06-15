Video Flashback: James Snyder Sings 'Soliloquy' From CAROUSEL at Goodspeed

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Goodspeed has released a new video in its Staff Picks series, featuring James Snyder singing 'Soliloquy' in Carousel in 2012!

"Carousel is my favorite Goodspeed production. Everything about it was just beautiful - from the music to the sets to the costumes, and of course, the performances. For me, the standout was James Snyder as Billy Bigelow. His rendition of "Soliloquy" was powerful and so moving." - Katie Desjardins, Creative Content Manager

Choreographed by Parker Esse and Directed by Rob Ruggiero.

Scenic Design by Michael Schweikardt

Costume Design by Alejo Vietti

Lighting Design by John Lasiter

Sound design by Jay Hilton

Wig and Hair Design by Charles LaPointe

Music Direction by Michael O'Flaherty

Music by Richard Rodgers

Book and Lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II

Based on Ferenc Molnar's Play "Lilliom"

As adapted by Benjamin F. Glazer

Original Dances by Agnes de Mille

