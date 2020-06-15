Shutdown Streaming
Video Flashback: James Snyder Sings 'Soliloquy' From CAROUSEL at Goodspeed

Goodspeed has released a new video in its Staff Picks series, featuring James Snyder singing 'Soliloquy' in Carousel in 2012!

"Carousel is my favorite Goodspeed production. Everything about it was just beautiful - from the music to the sets to the costumes, and of course, the performances. For me, the standout was James Snyder as Billy Bigelow. His rendition of "Soliloquy" was powerful and so moving." - Katie Desjardins, Creative Content Manager

Watch the video below!

Choreographed by Parker Esse and Directed by Rob Ruggiero.
Scenic Design by Michael Schweikardt
Costume Design by Alejo Vietti
Lighting Design by John Lasiter
Sound design by Jay Hilton
Wig and Hair Design by Charles LaPointe
Music Direction by Michael O'Flaherty

Music by Richard Rodgers
Book and Lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II
Based on Ferenc Molnar's Play "Lilliom"
As adapted by Benjamin F. Glazer
Original Dances by Agnes de Mille

