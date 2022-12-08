Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Vote Now 2022 BroadwayWorld Connecticut Awards

Video: First Look at CHRISTMAS IN CONNECTICUT World Premiere at Goodspeed Musicals

The cast features Audrey Cardwell, Ed Dixon and more!

Dec. 08, 2022  

Goodspeed Musicals is presenting the world premiere of Christmas in Connecticut - A New Musical, running now through December 30 at The Goodspeed in East Haddam, Conn.

Get a first look at footage below!



Goodspeed invites you to spend a very merry...Christmas in Connecticut! Smart Housekeeping columnist Liz Lane, a famous expert on marriage, cooking and homemaking, is asked by her publisher to host a war hero for Christmas dinner at her renowned Connecticut farmhouse. The only problem? She can't cook, she isn't married and she lives in a tiny New York apartment. Based on the classic 1945 Warner Bros. film, this World Premiere musical comedy is a delightfully cheerful way to celebrate the holiday season!

Christmas in Connecticut features a book by Emmy-winning commentator and journalist Patrick Pacheco and Erik Forrest Jackson (Breaking Up Is Hard to Do, Like a Billion Likes), music by Tony nominee Jason Howland (Broadway: Paradise Square, Little Women - The Musical), and lyrics by Amanda Yesnowitz (Somewhere in Time, Do No Harm).

Liz Sandor is played by Audrey Cardwell (Broadway: The Music Man). Alexander Yardley is played by Ed Dixon (Goodspeed: A Wonderful Life, Big River, Pirates of Penzance; Broadway: Anything Goes, Mary Poppins, Les Miserables). Victor Beecham is played by Matt Bogart (Goodspeed: Blanco!, Camille Claudel, Broadway: Paradise Square, Jersey Boys). Jefferson Jones is played by Josh Breckenridge (Broadway: Come From Away, The Scottsboro Boys, The Ritz). Dudley Beecham is played by Raymond J. Lee (Broadway: Aladdin, Anything Goes, Groundhog Day). Felix Bassenak is played by James Judy (Goodspeed: The Drowsy Chaperone, Damn Yankees, Half a Sixpence; Broadway: Into the Woods, The Scarlet Pimpernel). Norah O'Connor is played by Tina Stafford (Goodspeed: Can-Can, Sweeney Todd, Dorian). Gladys Higgenbottom is played by Rashidra Scott (Goodspeed: Anything Goes, Ambassador of Love [Goodspeed by the River]; Broadway: Company, Ain't Too Proud).

The ensemble features Matthew Curiano (Goodspeed: Oklahoma!), Rachel Fobbs, Julie Kavanagh, Emily Larger (Goodspeed: Cabaret, Billy Elliot), Brendan McGrady, and Melvin Tunstall III (Broadway: Beautiful - The Carole King Musical).

Swings for this production are Ty-Gabriel Jones and Jamie Zeidman.

Christmas in Connecticut is directed by Amy Anders Corcoran (Broadway: Escape to Margaritaville, Associate Director; National Tour: Escape to Margaritaville, Director). Choreography is by Marjorie Failoni.


Tickets are available through the Box Office (860.873.8668), open weekdays at 10:00 a.m. and weekends at 11:00 a.m., or online at goodspeed.org. For show highlights, exclusive photos, special events and more, visit them at goodspeed.org and follow them on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.



BroadwayWorld Logo Vote Now for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Connecticut Awards
Vote Nowvoting ends in


National Theatre and Met Opera Come to the Ridgefield Playhouse This Month Photo
National Theatre and Met Opera Come to the Ridgefield Playhouse This Month
Get ready for back-to-back nights of great opera and theater on the big screen! The Met Opera and National Theatre of London's seasons continue to be broadcast at The Ridgefield Playhouse as part of the FirstLight Home Care Classical Series.
DARREN CRISS - A VERY DARREN CRISSMAS Comes to the Ridgefield Playhouse This Month Photo
DARREN CRISS - A VERY DARREN CRISSMAS Comes to the Ridgefield Playhouse This Month
Glee's Darren Criss is set to make his Ridgefield Playhouse debut, just in time to get audiences in the holiday spirit! His tour “A Very Darren Crissmas” takes its title from his album of the same name, his first-ever full-length musical project.
The Exhilarating New Musical Phenomenon SIX Heads To The Bushnell, January 17- 22 Photo
The Exhilarating New Musical Phenomenon SIX Heads To The Bushnell, January 17- 22
The Bushnell has announced that tickets for the electrifying Tony Award-Winning new musical phenomenon SIX by Tony Award-Winners Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss are on sale now for eight performances from January 17 through 22, 2023.
Hartford Stage To Host Holiday Community Party: ¡FELICES FIESTAS! December 10 Photo
Hartford Stage To Host Holiday Community Party: ¡FELICES FIESTAS! December 10
Hartford Stage, under the leadership of Artistic Director Melia Bensussen and Managing Director Cynthia Rider, invites the community to ring in the holiday season at ¡Felices Fiestas! Holiday Open House on Saturday, December 10 from 4:30-6:00 p.m. at the Tony Award-winning theatre (50 Church Street, Hartford, CT).

More Hot Stories For You


National Theatre and Met Opera Come to the Ridgefield Playhouse This MonthNational Theatre and Met Opera Come to the Ridgefield Playhouse This Month
December 8, 2022

Get ready for back-to-back nights of great opera and theater on the big screen! The Met Opera and National Theatre of London's seasons continue to be broadcast at The Ridgefield Playhouse as part of the FirstLight Home Care Classical Series.
DARREN CRISS - A VERY DARREN CRISSMAS Comes to the Ridgefield Playhouse This MonthDARREN CRISS - A VERY DARREN CRISSMAS Comes to the Ridgefield Playhouse This Month
December 8, 2022

Glee's Darren Criss is set to make his Ridgefield Playhouse debut, just in time to get audiences in the holiday spirit! His tour “A Very Darren Crissmas” takes its title from his album of the same name, his first-ever full-length musical project.
WTG Holiday Chorus Concert Will Take Place This WeekendWTG Holiday Chorus Concert Will Take Place This Weekend
December 8, 2022

Back by popular demand from last year's rousing and successful performance, the Windham Theatre Guild will lift your spirits with another edition of their annual 'Holiday Concert'. The concert will contain secular and Christmas Carol holiday music.
The Exhilarating New Musical Phenomenon SIX Heads To The Bushnell, January 17- 22The Exhilarating New Musical Phenomenon SIX Heads To The Bushnell, January 17- 22
December 7, 2022

The Bushnell has announced that tickets for the electrifying Tony Award-Winning new musical phenomenon SIX by Tony Award-Winners Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss are on sale now for eight performances from January 17 through 22, 2023.
Hartford Stage To Host Holiday Community Party: ¡FELICES FIESTAS! December 10Hartford Stage To Host Holiday Community Party: ¡FELICES FIESTAS! December 10
December 7, 2022

Hartford Stage, under the leadership of Artistic Director Melia Bensussen and Managing Director Cynthia Rider, invites the community to ring in the holiday season at ¡Felices Fiestas! Holiday Open House on Saturday, December 10 from 4:30-6:00 p.m. at the Tony Award-winning theatre (50 Church Street, Hartford, CT).
share