Video: First Look at CHRISTMAS IN CONNECTICUT World Premiere at Goodspeed Musicals
The cast features Audrey Cardwell, Ed Dixon and more!
Goodspeed Musicals is presenting the world premiere of Christmas in Connecticut - A New Musical, running now through December 30 at The Goodspeed in East Haddam, Conn.
Goodspeed invites you to spend a very merry...Christmas in Connecticut! Smart Housekeeping columnist Liz Lane, a famous expert on marriage, cooking and homemaking, is asked by her publisher to host a war hero for Christmas dinner at her renowned Connecticut farmhouse. The only problem? She can't cook, she isn't married and she lives in a tiny New York apartment. Based on the classic 1945 Warner Bros. film, this World Premiere musical comedy is a delightfully cheerful way to celebrate the holiday season!
Christmas in Connecticut features a book by Emmy-winning commentator and journalist Patrick Pacheco and Erik Forrest Jackson (Breaking Up Is Hard to Do, Like a Billion Likes), music by Tony nominee Jason Howland (Broadway: Paradise Square, Little Women - The Musical), and lyrics by Amanda Yesnowitz (Somewhere in Time, Do No Harm).
Liz Sandor is played by Audrey Cardwell (Broadway: The Music Man). Alexander Yardley is played by Ed Dixon (Goodspeed: A Wonderful Life, Big River, Pirates of Penzance; Broadway: Anything Goes, Mary Poppins, Les Miserables). Victor Beecham is played by Matt Bogart (Goodspeed: Blanco!, Camille Claudel, Broadway: Paradise Square, Jersey Boys). Jefferson Jones is played by Josh Breckenridge (Broadway: Come From Away, The Scottsboro Boys, The Ritz). Dudley Beecham is played by Raymond J. Lee (Broadway: Aladdin, Anything Goes, Groundhog Day). Felix Bassenak is played by James Judy (Goodspeed: The Drowsy Chaperone, Damn Yankees, Half a Sixpence; Broadway: Into the Woods, The Scarlet Pimpernel). Norah O'Connor is played by Tina Stafford (Goodspeed: Can-Can, Sweeney Todd, Dorian). Gladys Higgenbottom is played by Rashidra Scott (Goodspeed: Anything Goes, Ambassador of Love [Goodspeed by the River]; Broadway: Company, Ain't Too Proud).
The ensemble features Matthew Curiano (Goodspeed: Oklahoma!), Rachel Fobbs, Julie Kavanagh, Emily Larger (Goodspeed: Cabaret, Billy Elliot), Brendan McGrady, and Melvin Tunstall III (Broadway: Beautiful - The Carole King Musical).
Swings for this production are Ty-Gabriel Jones and Jamie Zeidman.
Christmas in Connecticut is directed by Amy Anders Corcoran (Broadway: Escape to Margaritaville, Associate Director; National Tour: Escape to Margaritaville, Director). Choreography is by Marjorie Failoni.
