Video: First Look at CHRISTMAS IN CONNECTICUT World Premiere at Goodspeed Musicals

Goodspeed Musicals is presenting the world premiere of Christmas in Connecticut - A New Musical, running now through December 30 at The Goodspeed in East Haddam, Conn.

Get a first look at footage below!





Goodspeed invites you to spend a very merry...Christmas in Connecticut! Smart Housekeeping columnist Liz Lane, a famous expert on marriage, cooking and homemaking, is asked by her publisher to host a war hero for Christmas dinner at her renowned Connecticut farmhouse. The only problem? She can't cook, she isn't married and she lives in a tiny New York apartment. Based on the classic 1945 Warner Bros. film, this World Premiere musical comedy is a delightfully cheerful way to celebrate the holiday season!



Christmas in Connecticut features a book by Emmy-winning commentator and journalist Patrick Pacheco and Erik Forrest Jackson (Breaking Up Is Hard to Do, Like a Billion Likes), music by Tony nominee Jason Howland (Broadway: Paradise Square, Little Women - The Musical), and lyrics by Amanda Yesnowitz (Somewhere in Time, Do No Harm).



Liz Sandor is played by Audrey Cardwell (Broadway: The Music Man). Alexander Yardley is played by Ed Dixon (Goodspeed: A Wonderful Life, Big River, Pirates of Penzance; Broadway: Anything Goes, Mary Poppins, Les Miserables). Victor Beecham is played by Matt Bogart (Goodspeed: Blanco!, Camille Claudel, Broadway: Paradise Square, Jersey Boys). Jefferson Jones is played by Josh Breckenridge (Broadway: Come From Away, The Scottsboro Boys, The Ritz). Dudley Beecham is played by Raymond J. Lee (Broadway: Aladdin, Anything Goes, Groundhog Day). Felix Bassenak is played by James Judy (Goodspeed: The Drowsy Chaperone, Damn Yankees, Half a Sixpence; Broadway: Into the Woods, The Scarlet Pimpernel). Norah O'Connor is played by Tina Stafford (Goodspeed: Can-Can, Sweeney Todd, Dorian). Gladys Higgenbottom is played by Rashidra Scott (Goodspeed: Anything Goes, Ambassador of Love [Goodspeed by the River]; Broadway: Company, Ain't Too Proud).



The ensemble features Matthew Curiano (Goodspeed: Oklahoma!), Rachel Fobbs, Julie Kavanagh, Emily Larger (Goodspeed: Cabaret, Billy Elliot), Brendan McGrady, and Melvin Tunstall III (Broadway: Beautiful - The Carole King Musical).



Swings for this production are Ty-Gabriel Jones and Jamie Zeidman.



Christmas in Connecticut is directed by Amy Anders Corcoran (Broadway: Escape to Margaritaville, Associate Director; National Tour: Escape to Margaritaville, Director). Choreography is by Marjorie Failoni.





Tickets are available through the Box Office (860.873.8668), open weekdays at 10:00 a.m. and weekends at 11:00 a.m., or online at goodspeed.org. For show highlights, exclusive photos, special events and more, visit them at goodspeed.org and follow them on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.