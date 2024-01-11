Video: Cast and Creatives Talk SIMONA'S SEARCh at Hartford Stage

Performances run January 18 – February 11, 2024.
POPULAR
The world premiere of Simona's Search comes to Hartford Stage next week. Performances run January 18 – February 11, 2024.
In an all new video, the cast and creatives discuss the show, and show clips from the rehearsal process. Check out the video below!
The production is by Martín Zimmerman and directed by Melia Bensussen.
Simona’s father is an enigma. Curious about his life in Latin America before moving to the United States, Simona obsesses over his secrets as her thoughts and dreams become haunted by the mystery that is his past. Simona’s Search is a riveting exploration of the bond between fathers and daughters, love and sacrifice, nature and nurture. From one of the writers and producers of Netflix’s Ozark comes this gripping world premiere.
Videos
|25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee
Dressing Room Theatre (1/11-1/28) PHOTOS
|The Matchmaker- Story of Hello Dolly
The Kate (1/18-1/21) PHOTOS
|Lewis Carroll’s ALICE'S ADVENTURES
Powerhouse Theatre in Waveny Park (4/26-5/12)
|Little Shop of Horrors
The Little Theatre of Manchester (2/02-2/18)
|Master Class: A Staged Reading
Centerbrook Meeting House (1/12-1/14)
|Beetlejuice
Bushnell Center for the Performing Arts [Mortensen Hall] (5/28-6/02)
|A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder
Opera House Players (2/08-2/18)
|The Simon & Garfunkel Songbook: An Evening of Songs & Stories feat. Aztec Two-Step 2.0 with narration by Tony Traguardo
Edmond Town Hall (1/13-1/13)
|Hairspray
Palace Theater (1/16-1/18)
|Midwinter Darkness
Cirillo Summer Theatre (1/13-1/13)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You