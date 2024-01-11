Video: Cast and Creatives Talk SIMONA'S SEARCh at Hartford Stage

Performances run January 18 – February 11, 2024.

By: Jan. 11, 2024

The world premiere of Simona's Search comes to Hartford Stage next week. Performances run January 18 – February 11, 2024.

In an all new video, the cast and creatives discuss the show, and show clips from the rehearsal process. Check out the video below!

The production is by Martín Zimmerman and directed by Melia Bensussen.

Simona’s father is an enigma. Curious about his life in Latin America before moving to the United States, Simona obsesses over his secrets as her thoughts and dreams become haunted by the mystery that is his past. Simona’s Search is a riveting exploration of the bond between fathers and daughters, love and sacrifice, nature and nurture. From one of the writers and producers of Netflix’s Ozark comes this gripping world premiere.







Recommended For You