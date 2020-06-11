VIDEO: Writer and Composer Khiyon Hursey Joins Goodspeed's IN THE (HOME) OFFICE Series

Goodspeed has released a new episode in its In The (Home) Office series! This week's episode features writer and composer, Khiyon Hursey.

Khiyon Hursey is a writer and composer based in Los Angeles and New York. He was a staff writer for Netflix's romantic musical drama, SOUNDTRACK and is currently co-writing LOVE IN AMERICA, a movie musical to be produced by Issa Rae at Universal. He is the recipient of the ASCAP Foundation's Irving Burgie Scholarship, Bart Howard Songwriting Scholarship, a 2016 NAMT Writers Grant, a 2016 - 2017 Dramatists Guild Musical Theater Fellow, 2017 Space on Ryder Farm Residency, 2018 Johnny Mercer Songwriters Project residency, 2019 ASCAP Musical Theatre Workshop with Stephen Schwartz, 2019 Rhinebeck Writers Retreat, the 2020 Johnny Mercer Writers Colony at Goodspeed Musicals and the 2020 Stephen Schwartz Award. Khiyon got his start as the music assistant on the off-Broadway and Broadway productions and the Grammy Award Winning Cast Album of HAMILTON. He is a graduate of Berklee College of Music with a degree in Songwriting.

