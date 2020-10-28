VIDEO: Watch a Trailer For Goodspeed's Upcoming Gala, SHAKIN' THE BLUES AWAY

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

The gala premieres on October 29.

Goodspeed has released a new trailer for their upcoming virtual gala, Shakin' the Blues Away!

Check out the video below!

Shakin' the Blues Away: A Virtual Gala Concert for Goodspeed is going to be an event that you won't want to miss.

Premiering on October 29, this moving and uplifting evening of song and dance was filmed throughout the Goodspeed Opera House and features performances from an incredibly talented cast including James SnyderRashidra Scott, Alysha Umphress, Gizel Jiménez, Klea Blackhurst, Nicholas Ward, Bryan Thomas Hunt, Kelly Sheehan and Troy Anthony.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You