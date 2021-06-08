VIDEO: Watch a Timelapse of the Tent Going Up For GOODSPEED BY THE RIVER

Goodspeed by the River is back and it's bigger and better than before! This year the event will include more performers, in brand new events throughout the entire summer and all under a tent.

As Goodspeed prepares to welcome guests for the first live performances of 2021, they will share a time lapse of the tent being installed alongside the river here at Goodspeed Musicals.

They have condensed the 12 hour task to about two and a half minutes so check out the amazing efforts of this tireless team!

The video premieres on June 9 at 2pm. Tune in below!

To learn more about the events, dates, tickets, seating and more visit https://bit.ly/3eZo7N6