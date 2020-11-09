VIDEO: Watch Scenes from ACT of CT's THE LAST FIVE YEARS

The musical runs through November 15th.

ACT (A Contemporary Theatre) of CT has reopened with their first post-COVID production, The Last Five Years. This spellbinding, emotionally powerful and intimate musical by Jason Robert Brown opened Friday, October 30th and runs through November 15th, 2020 (with both limited in-person seating and livestream options available).

The Last Five Years is a modern 90-minute musical that has enraptured audiences around the world with its spellbinding and emotional score. This musical ingeniously chronicles the five-year relationship between two New Yorkers: Cathy, a struggling actress, played by Katie Diamond (Jersey Boys, The Pirate Queen), and Jamie, a budding novelist, played by Daniel C. Levine (Les Miz, The Rocky Horror Show, Jesus Christ Superstar). The Last Five Years is told through an unconventional structure in which Cathy tells her story in reversechronological order (beginning the show at the end of their marriage), while Jamie's is told in chronological order (starting just after the couple has met for the first time). With book, music and lyrics by Tony Award winner Jason Robert Brown (The Bridges of Madison County, Honeymoon in Vegas, 13), the musical was adapted into a film in 2014, starring Anna Kendrick and Jeremy Jordan. The Last Five Years is music directed and conducted by ACT's Resident Music Supervisor, Bryan Perri (Jagged Little Pill, Wicked and the upcoming Almost Famous). TIME Magazine named The Last Five Years one of the ten best shows of 2001.

The Last Five Years will be performed at ACT of CT in beautiful Ridgefield, CT from October 30th through November 15th , with both limited in-person seating and livestream tickets available. Please visit actofct.org for the performance schedule and to purchase tickets. In addition, a limited number of artist livestream tickets are being made available for all performances of The Last Five Years. Please call the box office (475-215-5497) or visit actofct.org/the-last-five-years for more information.

