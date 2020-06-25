Shutdown Streaming
VIDEO: Mark Sonnenblick Joins Goodspeed's IN THE (HOME) OFFICE Series

In this episode of In The (Home) Office, Donna Lynn will check in with composer and playwright Mark Sonnenblick.

MARK SONNENBLICK is a song and script writer who has been nominated for Emmy, Drama Desk, Outer Critic's Circle and Lucille Lortel awards. His collaborations include Midnight at The Never Get, Independents, and (most recently) Saturday Night Seder. He's won a Jonathan Larson Grant and ASCAP's Harold Adamson award. Mark's musical Devotion was featured in Goodspeed's 14th Festival of New Musicals and he has twice participated in the Johnny Mercer Colony.

