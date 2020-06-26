VIDEO: Kyle Puccia and Kalani Queypo Join Goodspeed's In The (Home) Office

Goodspeed will stream In The (Home) Office: Kyle Puccia & Kalani Queypo, The live broadcast will begin on Thursday, July 2 at 7pm.

Tune in below!

In this episode, you'll get an exclusive look at a musical that's brand-new to Goodspeed audiences as Donna Lynn checks in with Kyle Puccia and Kalani Queypo, writers of MISSING PEACE: A NATIVE AMERICAN MUSICAL. It's about Chase, who wakes up from a coma, his past a blur. Chase is happy and free...until the dark memories begin to surface. As the missing pieces of his memory begin to flood back, he uncovers a series of bad choices including his own attempted suicide. Will he be able to heal the damaged relationships with his loved ones and face his shrouded

