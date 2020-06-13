Shutdown Streaming
VIDEO: Go Behind the Scenes at Goodspeed Musicals

Jun. 13, 2020  

Go behind-the-scenes at Goodspead Musicals, home of hits like Annie, Man of LaMancha, Shenandoah and Holiday Inn, to see how the company's artisans work their magic.

Glimpse inside the costume, scene and paint shops and learn how musicals are made. Join for a trip through the iconic Goodspeed Opera House as well as its sister theater The Terris Theatre in nearby Chester.

Check out the video below!

