VIDEO: Get a Sneak Peek Inside Goodspeed's PRIVATE JONES Dress Rehearsal

Private Jones - A New Musical runs through Nov 5, 2023 at The Terris Theatre, Chester.
Private Jones is inspired by the true story of a deaf soldier in World War I who displays remarkable skill as a sniper while hiding his profound hearing loss. Driven by an ensemble of hearing, Deaf, and hard-of-hearing actors and a dynamic Celtic score, witness how one man’s journey through war becomes all the more treacherous because he - and we - can’t hear what’s coming next.
Featuring Leanne Antonio, David Aron Damane, Alex De Bard, Brandon Espinoza, Dickie Hearts, Amelia Hensley, Vincent Kempski, Johnny Link, Claire Neumann, George Psomas, Jon-Michael Reese, Emily Steinhardt.
Written and Directed by Marshall Pailet
Choreographed by Misha Shields
Music Direction by Myrna Conn
Director of Artistic Sign Language Alexandria Wailes
Scenic Design by Christopher & Justin Swader
Costume Design by Phuong Nguyen
Lighting Design by Jen Schriever
Sound Design by Jay Hilton
Puppets by Nicholas Mahon
Dialects by Jennifer Scapetis-Tycer
Orchestrations by Ryan O'Connell
Production Stage Manager Mysti Stay
Additional Casting by JZ Casting: Geoff Josselson, CSA & Katja Zarolinski, CSA
