VIDEO: Get a Sneak Peek Inside Goodspeed's PRIVATE JONES Dress Rehearsal

Private Jones - A New Musical runs through Nov 5, 2023 at The Terris Theatre, Chester.

By: Oct. 15, 2023

POPULAR

Photos/Video: First Look at the North American Tour of FUNNY GIRL Photo 1 Photos/Video: First Look at the Tour of FUNNY GIRL
Review Roundup: MRS. DOUBTFIRE Launches National Tour; What Are the Critics Saying? Photo 2 Review Roundup: MRS. DOUBTFIRE Launches National Tour
SOUTH PACIFIC, THE MYSTERY OF EDWIN DROOD & More Set for Goodspeed Musicals 2024 Season Photo 3 Goodspeed Musicals Unveils 2024 Season Featuring SOUTH PACIFIC & More
Ta-Tynisa Wilson, Keirsten Hodgens, Trejah Bostic & More to Star in DREAMGIRLS at Goodspee Photo 4 Cast Set for DREAMGIRLS at Goodspeed Musicals

Watch a sneak peek into Dress Rehearsal for Goodspeed's "Private Jones" here! Private Jones - A New Musical runs through Nov 5, 2023 at The Terris Theatre, Chester.

Private Jones is inspired by the true story of a deaf soldier in World War I who displays remarkable skill as a sniper while hiding his profound hearing loss. Driven by an ensemble of hearing, Deaf, and hard-of-hearing actors and a dynamic Celtic score, witness how one man’s journey through war becomes all the more treacherous because he - and we - can’t hear what’s coming next.

Featuring Leanne Antonio, David Aron Damane, Alex De Bard, Brandon Espinoza, Dickie Hearts, Amelia Hensley, Vincent Kempski, Johnny Link, Claire Neumann, George Psomas, Jon-Michael Reese, Emily Steinhardt.

Written and Directed by Marshall Pailet
Choreographed by Misha Shields
Music Direction by Myrna Conn
Director of Artistic Sign Language Alexandria Wailes
Scenic Design by Christopher & Justin Swader
Costume Design by Phuong Nguyen
Lighting Design by Jen Schriever
Sound Design by Jay Hilton
Puppets by Nicholas Mahon
Dialects by Jennifer Scapetis-Tycer
Orchestrations by Ryan O'Connell
Production Stage Manager Mysti Stay
Additional Casting by JZ Casting: Geoff Josselson, CSA & Katja Zarolinski, CSA







RELATED STORIES - Connecticut

1
Review: NIGHT OF JANUARY 16TH at Castle Craig Players Photo
Review: NIGHT OF JANUARY 16TH at Castle Craig Players

NIGHT OF JANUARY 16TH is a three-act courtroom drama by Ayn Rand, set in 1933. Director Pamela Amodio helps bring out the best in this phenomenal ensemble cast who all appear to be greatly enjoying their roles! The case involves a young woman named Karen Andre who is standing trial, being accused of the alleged murder of her former lover and boss, Bjorn Faulkner.

2
Holiday Tradition A CHRISTMAS CAROL to Return To The Legacy Theatre in November Photo
Holiday Tradition A CHRISTMAS CAROL to Return To The Legacy Theatre in November

Experience the magic of Legacy Theatre's annual production of 'A Christmas Carol' from November 29-December 10. Join Ebenezer Scrooge on his guided self-reflection amidst the Christmas Season in 1800s England. Don't miss this enchanting musical adaptation of Charles Dickens' classic tale. Tickets available now.

3
The Palace Theatre Honors Michael L. Widland At Second Annual Chairmans Dinner Photo
The Palace Theatre Honors Michael L. Widland At Second Annual Chairman's Dinner

On Tuesday, September 26, The Palace Theatre in Stamford held its second annual Chairman's Dinner to recognize longtime board member and current chairman Michael L. Widland.

4
2ND ACT SERIES: KERRI-LEE MAYLAND Comes to the Palace Theater This Month Photo
2ND ACT SERIES: KERRI-LEE MAYLAND Comes to the Palace Theater This Month

You may know Kerri-Lee Mayland from her tenure as an Emmy Award-winning news anchor NBC CT. On Tuesday, October 24th at 7:00 pm, join the Palace Theater for a conversation with Mayland to discover how she took a chance and designed her dream life.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

In the Rehearsal Room: PRIDE AND PREJUDICE at Hartford Stage Video
In the Rehearsal Room: PRIDE AND PREJUDICE at Hartford Stage
Watch Highlights from Goodspeed's THE 12 Video
Watch Highlights from Goodspeed's THE 12
KIMBERLY AKIMBO's Steven Boyer and Alli Mauzey Talk Food & Drinks Near the Theater Video
KIMBERLY AKIMBO's Steven Boyer and Alli Mauzey Talk Food & Drinks Near the Theater
View all Videos

Connecticut SHOWS
It's A Wonderful Life; A Live Radio Play in Connecticut It's A Wonderful Life; A Live Radio Play
Kweskin Theatre (11/17-12/09)Tracker
Angels in America, Part One: Millennium Approaches in Connecticut Angels in America, Part One: Millennium Approaches
Visual and Performing Arts Center at WCSU (11/03-11/12)Tracker
Something Rotten! A Very New Musical in Connecticut Something Rotten! A Very New Musical
Visual and Performing Arts Center at WCSU (10/13-10/22)Tracker PHOTOS VIDEOS
The TOXIC AVENGER, the MUSICAL in Connecticut The TOXIC AVENGER, the MUSICAL
Powerhouse Theatre in Waveny Park (10/13-10/28)Tracker
Elf in Connecticut Elf
Cabaret On Main Theater (11/10-11/19)Tracker
Sunset Boulevard in Connecticut Sunset Boulevard
ACT of CT (10/26-11/19)
Wicked in Connecticut Wicked
Bushnell Center for the Performing Arts [Mortensen Hall] (4/24-5/12)
Benefits and Facts Show in Connecticut Benefits and Facts Show
Breathing Storytellers (5/04-5/10)
Beetlejuice in Connecticut Beetlejuice
Bushnell Center for the Performing Arts [Mortensen Hall] (5/28-6/02)
Neil Simon's Rumors in Connecticut Neil Simon's Rumors
Center Stage Theatre (10/13-10/22)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You