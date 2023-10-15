VIDEO: Get a Sneak Peek Inside Goodspeed's PRIVATE JONES Dress Rehearsal

Watch a sneak peek into Dress Rehearsal for Goodspeed's "Private Jones" here! Private Jones - A New Musical runs through Nov 5, 2023 at The Terris Theatre, Chester.

Private Jones is inspired by the true story of a deaf soldier in World War I who displays remarkable skill as a sniper while hiding his profound hearing loss. Driven by an ensemble of hearing, Deaf, and hard-of-hearing actors and a dynamic Celtic score, witness how one man’s journey through war becomes all the more treacherous because he - and we - can’t hear what’s coming next.

Featuring Leanne Antonio, David Aron Damane, Alex De Bard, Brandon Espinoza, Dickie Hearts, Amelia Hensley, Vincent Kempski, Johnny Link, Claire Neumann, George Psomas, Jon-Michael Reese, Emily Steinhardt.

Written and Directed by Marshall Pailet

Choreographed by Misha Shields

Music Direction by Myrna Conn

Director of Artistic Sign Language Alexandria Wailes

Scenic Design by Christopher & Justin Swader

Costume Design by Phuong Nguyen

Lighting Design by Jen Schriever

Sound Design by Jay Hilton

Puppets by Nicholas Mahon

Dialects by Jennifer Scapetis-Tycer

Orchestrations by Ryan O'Connell

Production Stage Manager Mysti Stay

Additional Casting by JZ Casting: Geoff Josselson, CSA & Katja Zarolinski, CSA



