VIDEO: Get A First Look At TWELFTH NIGHT at Yale Repertory Theatre

Apr. 4, 2019  

TWELFTH NIGHT opened at Yale Repertory Theatre on March 15 and is running through April 6, 2019.

Separated from her twin brother in a shipwreck, Viola disguises herself as a man and falls in love with her new employer Orsino, who dotes on OIivia, who falls for Cesario, who's really Viola. And that's before Sebastian washes ashore in search of his missing sister. In director Carl Cofield's vibrant Afro-futurist production, Shakespeare's most wonderful romantic comedy brims with music and dances to the heartbeat of unrequited love.

Twelfth Night is Yale Rep's 2018-19 Will Power! production. The run includes 10:15AM performances on April 2, 3, and 4 2019, available to high school groups. For information on Will Power! performances, please call 203.432.9734 at yalerep@yale.edu.

