VIDEO: First Look At THE GOLDEN THRESHOLD At Live & In Color

Get a first look at the "The Golden Threshold", a new musical in development at the Bingham Camp in Salem, CT. This work is being developed by Live & in Color as a part of their 2019 fall retreat during their 5th season.

Check out the video below!

Each season, participants work on the development of a new musical and a new play. In addition, there are opportunities for readings and exploration of other work while on-site. It culminates in a presentation to an invited audience of local supporters, national art advocates and other professionals. The quietude of the countryside around The Bingham Camp offers the opportunity for participants to work without the interruption and distraction of a city. All artists receive a stipend plus housing and meals.

"The Golden Threshold" follows two young women named Maya and Harini as they join Mahatma Gandhi's revolutionary protest known as the Salt March; one to avoid an arranged marriage, the other to free her nation. As they get more and more involved in the Indian Independence movement, they change their friendship, their futures, and their country forever. The score features a fusion of contemporary musical theatre with traditional Indian music elements.

"The Golden Threshold" features book & music by Cheeyang Ng and book & lyrics by Eric Sorrels. Direction is by Arpita Mukherjee and music direction is by Alyssa Kay Thompson.

The cast includes Brian Myers Cooper* (Irwin / Viceroy), Kuhoo Verma* (Maya), Kimberly Chatterjee* (Harini), Meetu Chilana* (Mummy), Sorab Wadia* (Papa), Cameron Nies (Lawrence), and Jamen Nanthakumar* (Devaraj).

"The Golden Threshold" performs September 21st at 3:00pm and September 22nd at 2:00pm at the Historic Bingham Camp (490 East Haddam Road, Salem, CT 06420). Tickets are free, but advanced reservations are required. For tickets to Live & In Color's 2019 productions, visit https://www.theatreincolor.org/tickets.

*Denotes member of Actor's Equity





Related Articles Shows View More Connecticut Stories

More Hot Stories For You