VIDEO: Donna Lynn, Sara Cooper, and Lynne Shankel Talk as Part of Goodspeed's IN THE (HOME) OFFICE Series

May. 15, 2020  

Goodspeed has released a new episode in its In The (Home) Office series!

In this episode, you'll get an exclusive look at a musical that's brand-new to Goodspeed audiences as Donna Lynn checks in with Sara Cooper and Lynne Shankel, writers of HoT. It's an all-female, darkly comic, through-composed, feminist adaptation of Helen of Troy.

The show examines the commodification of women throughout our lifetimes as Helen is held to unrealistic beauty and gender-based standards, vilified and discarded-until she decides to stand up and take her power back.

HoT was developed in part at Goodspeed's Johnny Mercer Writers Colony.

