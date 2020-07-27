VIDEO: Check Out Goodspeed's Staff Pick: 'Heart' From DAMN YANKEES

Goodspeed has released the latest video in their Staff Pick series, 'Heart' from Damn Yankees (2014).

The video features the cast of Goodspeed Musicals DAMN YANKEES: Ron Wisniski (Coach Van Buren), Joven Calloway, Ryan Cavanaugh, Sean Ewing, Steve Geary, Timothy Hughes, Danny Lindgren (Smokey), Michael Mendez (Rocky), Alfie Parker, Jr., and Victor J. Wisehart (Sohovik)

Watch below!

"As Goodspeed Musicals' longtime Production Stage Manager, Bradley G. Spachman has not only been in the booth for numerous productions, he's sees every performance - and he has a lot of favorite moments! But no matter the show he says he "always loves showing my staff members some of the more 'magical' things we can do in our tiny space onstage." In the 2014 production of DAMN YANKEES, our team worked to ensure the team featured in 'Ya Gotta Have Heart' were covered - especially when the players stripped off their uniforms and into their towels all by employing a bit of that theater magic."

Words and Music by Richard Adler and Jerry Ross, Book by George Abbott and Douglass Wallop, Based on the novel by Douglass Wallop"The Year the Yankees Lost the Pennant", Book Adaptation for the Red Sox Version by Joe DiPietro, Scenic Design by Adrian W. Jones, Costume Design by David C. Woolard, Lighting Design by Brian Tovar, Sound Design by Jay Hilton | Music Direction by Michael O'Flaherty, Choreographed by Kelli Barclay, Directed by Daniel Goldstein.

