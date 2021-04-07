University Of Saint Joseph Presents Civil Rights Film Series

The University of Saint Joseph presents a three-part Civil Rights Film Series, curated by Dr. Pablo Correa, Dr. Anthony De Jesús, and Steven Raider-Ginsburg. The film series is virtual, consisting of the film and post-film panel discussion with the filmmaker and additional panelists. The film series runs on Thursdays, April 8, April 15 and April 22 at 7 p.m. Tickets are free of charge and can be obtained online at autorino.usj.edu

"Our virtual events have successfully been able to provide our students and community audiences with continued thought-provoking and artistically exciting work this year," says Steven Raider-Ginsburg, Autorino Center Director. "With continued attention towards ending racism in all forms and renewed attention at voting rights, this is the perfect time for a Civil Rights Film Series and discussion."

Dr. Pablo Correa, a new faculty member and Director of the Digital Media and Communication degree, is a filmmaker who worked on Fannie Lou Hamer's America, the first film in the series.

"It's very special to be able to share my work with my new community. I look forward to the post-film conversations and hope that the audiences take advantage of the film's websites to access learning curriculum and other content," says Dr. Correa.

Fannie Lou Hamer's America is the ﬁrst full-length documentary of its kind, allowing Hamer, an important and often overlooked ﬁgure of the civil rights movement, to tell her own story in her own words by means of archival audio and video footage. The concept of just using Hamer's voice for the ﬁlm was developed by Hamer's niece and award-winning journalist Monica Land. Land is also the producer and a researcher for the ﬁlm.

Born the youngest of 20 children, Fannie Lou Hamer was known for being "sick and tired of being sick and tired." A poor Mississippi sharecropper, Hamer founded the Mississippi Freedom Democratic Party (MFDP). She helped change laws and was very inﬂuential in the Voting Rights Act of 1965. And though she is primarily known for her political advocacies during the 1960s, Hamer was also a humanitarian, providing clothing, housing, and education for the poor, taking in children whose families couldn't afford to care for them and feeding thousands through her Freedom Farm Cooperative and pig farm. Hamer died at the age of 59 on March 14, 1977

The post-film panel discussion will consist of:

Moderator: Christiana Best, USJ Ph.D., LMSW, Assistant Professor Department of Social Work

Panelists: Joy Davenport, Director of Fannie Lou Hamer's America

Pablo Correa, Ph.D., USJ Assistant Professor, Digital Media and Communication

Justin Farmer, Activist and Hamden City Councilperson

Janice Flemming-Butler, Founder of Voices of Women of Color

Sen. Marilyn Moore, 22nd District

April 15, 2021, 7 P.M.

Featuring two Puerto Rican filmmakers Lillian Jimenez and Eli Jacobs-Fantauzzi, whose films focus on Puerto Rican Civil Rights.

Antonia Pantoja: ¡Presente! a compelling documentary told through never-before-seen home movies, archival footage, and passionate personal testimony from Pantoja herself and some of her countless protégés, as well as her life partner. Highlighting major landmarks in Pantoja's biography and long, productive career, the film shows her profound commitment to transforming society, her pivotal role in the Puerto Rican community's fight to combat racism and discrimination, and her pioneering work in securing a bilingual voice in the US. An eloquent tribute to a remarkable woman, the film sheds new light on the Puerto Rican community's far-reaching triumphs.

This event will also be featuring short films by Puerto Rican activist and Filmmaker

Eli Jacobs-Fantauzzi.

Film will be followed by a Panel Discussion:

Moderator: Anthony De Jesús, MSW, Ed.D., Ed.M., Director of USJ MSW Program

Panelists: Lilian Jimenez, Filmmaker

Eli Jacobs-Fantauzzi, Filmmaker

Wildaliz Bermudez, Puerto Rican Activist, and Hartford City Councilwoman

APRIL 22, 2021, 7 P.M.

The Untold Story of Emmett Louis Till is a groundbreaking documentary that led to the reopening of the historic murder case nearly 50 years later, in 2004. Nine years in the making, the film uncovers the truth behind the night of the 1955 murder of Emmett Louis Till, a 14 - year old Black Chicago youth who went to the Mississippi Delta to visit relatives.

Told by Till's mother Mamie, Till Mobley, and never before seen testimonies by eyewitnesses, Till was murdered for whistling at a white woman in public. He was tortured and beaten beyond recognition, then thrown into the Tallahatchie River. Although Till suffered a horrific death, he did not die in vain; the murder became the catalyst that sparked the American Civil Rights Movement.

The Untold Story of Emmett Louis Till is the winner of the 2005 Freedom of Expression Award from the National Board of Review and in 2007 was nominated for both an Emmy and an NAACP Image Award.

Film will be followed by a Panel Discussion:

Moderator: Patricia Virella, Graduate Faculty member of Education at Sarah Lawrence College, Adjunct Faculty and Graduate Assistant for the University of Connecticut

Panelists: Keith Beauchamp, Director of The Untold Story of Emmett Louis Till

Pablo Correa, Ph.D., USJ Assistant Professor, Digital Media and Communication Sen. Gary Winfield, CT 10th District, Chief Deputy Majority Leader