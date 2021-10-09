UNDER THE STREETLAMP Comes to Ridgefield Playhouse This Month

Oh, What a Night! Broadway is BACK at The Ridgefield Playhouse with Under The Streetlamp - founded by leading cast members of the Tony Award-winning sensation JERSEY BOYS and starring Broadway veterans from shows such as Hairspray, Thoroughly Modern Millie, RENT, The Lion King, Dream Girls and more! They'll take to the stage of The Ridgefield Playhouse on Friday, October 22, 2021 at 8:00pm, a part of the Teed & Brown Broadway & Cabaret Series, as well as the Pepsi Rock Series Driven by North American Motor Car.

Under the Streetlamp is a musical celebration of the American Radio Songbook. Flashback to a time when people would gather under a streetlamp to sing their favorite rock and roll songs. With their unique blend of tight harmonies, slick dance moves, and a powerhouse band of world-class musicians, the guys deliver a thrilling concert mixed with hilarious and touching behind-the-scenes tales.

The singers - Brandon Wardell, Ethan Le Phong, Jordan Goodsell and Ryan Williams - perform the hits of Tom Jones, The Beatles, Sam Cooke, Roy Orbison, some rock 'n' roll tunes, some doo-wop ditties and some Motown melodies, among other songs. While each performer gets his moment in the spotlight, their synergy and charisma as a group has drawn a devoted nationwide following. Under the Streetlamp offers audiences an invitation to join them on a retro ride through a hit radio soundscape. Make it a great night out with dinner and a show - visit Bernard's/Sarah's Wine Bar (20 West Lane, Ridgefield) on the night of the show and enjoy a complimentary glass of house wine with your entrÃ©e when you show your ticket!

Since 2011, Under the Streetlamp has charmed audiences from the stage and screen, with five PBS Specials, packed concert halls, and a critically acclaimed Symphony tour. The cast have performed all over the world in countless shows on Broadway and tour including: Hairspray, Thoroughly Modern Millie, Rent, The Lion King, Dream Girls, Good Vibrations, Tarzan, Sister Act, Catch Me if you Can, Mary Poppins, Dark Side of the Wall and Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat. While each performer gets his moment in the spotlight, their synergy and charisma as a group has drawn a devoted nationwide following. Under the Streetlamp offers audiences an invitation to join them on a retro ride through a hit radio soundscape, featuring classic hits first performed by Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons, Elvis Presley, Tom Jones, The Beatles, Roy Orbison, Bobby Darin and more.

