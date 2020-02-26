UGLY LIES THE BONE Begins Performances At Playhouse On Park On April 22

Playhouse on Park's 2019-20 season continues with Lindsey Ferrentino's UGLY LIES THE BONE, running April 22 - May 10. It's a powerful story of resilience, hope, and recovery.

Set in 2011 at the time of the final space shuttle launch, Ugly Lies the Bone centers around Jess's return to her hometown of Titusville, Florida, during the closing of the NASA program and the effect the shutdown had on her one-industry town. An improvised explosive device (IED) had injured her while serving in Afghanistan. Suffering from burns and skin grafts covering 30% of her body, Jess moves with great pain and effort. Yet she's still the same strong-willed, determined woman who voluntarily served three tours in the army. Through the use of virtual reality video game therapy, she builds a breathtaking new world where she can escape her pain. As Jess advances farther in the game, she begins to restore her relationships, her life, and, slowly, herself. Sean Harris will direct.

Tickets for performances April 22 - May 10 are now on sale, and range from $30-40. Student, Senior, Let's Go Arts, and group ticket sales discounts are also available. Veterans receive an additional $10 off, thanks in part to support from the Greater Hartford Arts Council. Opening night, complete with a complementary pre-show wine and cheese reception is Friday, April 24 at 8pm. New this season: Tuesday and Saturday 2pm matinee performances!

Throughout the run of UGLY LIES THE BONE, Playhouse on Park is doing a toiletries drive for the Newington VA. We are looking for deodorant, shaving cream, razors, shampoo, and body wash. Please bring your donations to 244 Park Rd. West Hartford, CT 06119.

For more information or to purchase tickets, call the box office at 860-523-5900 x10 or visit www.playhouseonpark.org. Playhouse on Park is located at 244 Park Road, West Hartford, CT 06119.





