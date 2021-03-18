Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

UConn to Present 2021 UCONN SPRING PUPPET SLAM Online

The 2021 UConn Spring Puppet Slam: Online! will feature short works by professional puppeteers and performers.

Mar. 18, 2021  

The Ballard Institute and Museum of Puppetry and the UConn Puppet Arts Program will present an online version of its popular UConn Spring Puppet Slam on March 26, 2021 at 8 p.m. ET on the Ballard Institute and Museum of Puppetry Facebook Live (facebook.com/BallardInstitute/). The 2021 UConn Spring Puppet Slam: Online! will feature short works by professional puppeteers and performers from around the United States and across the world and new works by UConn Puppet Arts students.

The 2021 UConn Spring Puppet Slam: Online! will showcase the work of Puerto Rican puppeteer Brenda Plumey; the famed Boston-based Puppeteers Cooperative, led by Sara Peattie; Dawn Jordan String Theatre from Auburn, NY; director, designer, and puppeteer Jaerin Son of Chicago; Brooklyn-based puppeteer Dorothy James; Kettlehead Studios from Portland, OR; the puppet collective Eat Drink Tell Your Friends, based in Brooklyn, NY; Lormiga Títeres, a puppet company based in Sonora, Mexico; Mirek Trejtnar and Leah Gaffen's Puppets in Prague; and recent UConn Puppet Arts graduate Hailey Bendar.

The UConn Spring Puppet Slam will also feature fascinating new works by UConn graduate and undergraduate students from the UConn Puppet Arts Program. Funding for the UConn Spring Puppet Slam: Online! is made possible in part by the Puppet Slam Network.

The UConn Spring Puppet Slam is free, but donations are greatly appreciated. These performances are recommended for mature audiences. The UConn Spring Puppet Slam will be available through April 30, 2021 on the Ballard Institute and Museum of Puppetry Facebook page (facebook.com/BallardInstitute/) and the Ballard Institute YouTube channel (youtube.com/channel/UC3VSthEDnYS6ZjOwzT1DnTg).


