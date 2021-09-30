UConn School Of Fine Arts Professor Oscar Guerra Wins Big At Emmy Awards

University of Connecticut's School of Fine Arts professor Oscar Guerra was a winner at the 42nd Annual News and Documentary Emmy Awards Tuesday night. He won Best Story in a Newsmagazine for his documentary film, Love, Life, & the Virus, which tells the story of a local immigrant Guatemalan family and the impact COVID-19 had on their lives.

The film aired on PBS Frontline, which also won two additional awards for its programming. Univision also aired the film in Spanish.

"It was already an honor the be nominated in two different categories, but the win feels amazing! Love, Life & the Virus is simultaneously a story of uncertainty and hope, darkness and light, but above all, what happens when people come together and support each other. Miracles do happen!" said Guerra. "And I am grateful to share this win with my family, my Frontline team, and UConn."

"All of us at UConn are very proud of Oscar and his achievement," said Dr. Carl Lejuez, Provost and Executive Vice President for Academic Affairs. "This transformational film makes an important statement about an immigrant family's experience in the Covid era, giving a voice to those who are marginalized in our society and disproportionately affected by the pandemic. It's also a great example of why community engaged scholarship and creative work among our faculty is so important to our role as a research University for the State of Connecticut."

In Love, Life, & the Virus, Guerra follows the family as mother, Zully, is admitted to the hospital due to her COVID-19 diagnosis and pregnancy with her second child. Her husband, Marvin, and son, Junior, also contract the virus. With the entire family ill and unable to care for the baby, they turn to Junior's teacher who agrees to care for the newborn. Cameras follow the family through every step of their lives as the Stamford community rallies around the family until they eventually reunite.

Guerra and his team are currently working on their next film which focuses on the aftermath of the Trump Administration's Zero Tolerance immigration policy and family separation. This is a collaboration between UConn, Syracuse University's S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications, and PBS Frontline.

UConn's School of Fine Arts balances artistic and cultural legacies with the innovative approaches and techniques of contemporary art. In doing so, the School of Fine Arts serves students at UConn in both their educational and their professional development. The outstanding faculty from the four academic departments (Art & Art History, Digital Media & Design, Dramatic Arts, and Music) are committed to providing rigorous professional education and all offer undergraduate and graduate degrees.