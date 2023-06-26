Tricia Paoluccio & Matthew Risch to Lead Bruce Vilanche's HERE YOU COME AGAIN at The Terris Theatre

Goodspeed Musicals is presenting the new musical Here You Come Again, a musical celebration of the wit and humor of Dolly Parton, and the reopening of The Terris Theatre in Chester, Conn., this summer. Here You Come Again will appear on the Terris stage from July 26 – August 27 in Chester, Conn.



This rollicking and touching new musical tells the story of a diehard fan whose imaginary version of Dolly Parton gets him through a trying time. With her wit, humor and trademark charm, she teaches him a whole lot about life, love and how to pull yourself up by your bootstraps… even if your bootstraps don’t have rhinestones! Packed with hits like “Jolene,” “9 to 5,” “Islands in the Stream” and more, this is one musical that is sure to make you smile!



Here You Come Again is written by Emmy-Award winner Bruce Vilanch (The Terris: A Sign Of the Times, Broadway: Hairspray) who was also a Hollywood Square for six years; Gabriel Barre (Goodspeed: Billy Elliot, Sweeney Todd, Finian's Rainbow; The Terris: A Sign of the Times, Amazing Grace; Broadway: Amazing Grace); and Tricia Paoluccio (The Terris: Camille Claudel; Broadway: Fiddler on the Roof, The Green Bird, A View from the Bridge) featuring songs written or recorded by Dolly Parton (And Others).



Dolly Parton will be played by Tricia Paoluccio. Kevin will be played byMatthew Risch (Broadway: Other Desert Cities, Pal Joey; TV: How to Get Away with Murder, Sex and the City 2, Modern Family).



Best known for creating original musicals, Gabriel Barre will direct and choreograph Here You Come Again. Music direction and orchestrations will be by Eugene Gwozdz (Broadway: The Full Monty, Oklahoma!; Off-Broadway: Spamilton). Scenic Design will be by Anna Louizos (Goodspeed: Holiday Inn,Emmet Otter’s Jug-Band Christmas, Me & My Girl; The Terris: Band Geeks, Radio Girl; Broadway: In The Heights, School of Rock, Holiday Inn). Costume Design will be by Bobby Pearce (Broadway: Taboo; TV: The Rosie O’Donnell Show). Lighting Design will be by Alyssandra Docherty. Original Sound Design by Mark Valenzuela. Hair, Wig & Make-up Design will be by Brian Strumwasser. Magic Consultant will be Michael Misko.



Chris Zaccardi will be the Production Supervisor (The Terris: Hi, My Name is Ben; My Paris; Band Geeks; All Shook Up; Broadway: Hello, Dolly!; Noises Off).



“After over three years of our Terris Theatre in Chester being closed, we are eager to reopen our important developmental space with Here You Come Again this summer,” said Goodspeed’s Artistic Director Donna Lynn Hilton. “Goodspeed’s home for early development fresh, innovative and original new musicals welcomes our audience to a theatre where many new and reimagined musicals have moved on to Broadway, Off-Broadway, National Tours and other Regional Theatres.”



Here You Come Again will run July 26th – August 27th, 2023, at The Terris Theatre located at 33 North Main Street, Chester, Conn. [Official Press Opening: Aug. 2, 2023.] Curtain times are Wednesday at 2:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Thursday at 7:30 p.m., Friday at 8:00 p.m., Saturday at 3:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m., and Sunday at 2:00 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.



Season tickets for both shows at The Terris Theatre are available now and start at $90. Single tickets start at $49. Goodspeed Memberships for 2023 provide many benefits to donors at both The Terris Theatre and at The Goodspeed. Tickets are available through the Goodspeed Box Office (860.873.8668), open weekdays at 10:00 a.m., or online at goodspeed.org. For show highlights, exclusive photos, special events and more, visit us at Click Here and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.



The Terris Theatre is supported by The Norma Terris/Albert D. Firestone Foundation.

ABOUT GOODSPEED MUSICALS



Goodspeed Musicals has achieved international acclaim and is the first theatre in the nation to receive two Tony Awards for outstanding achievement in musical theatre. Under the leadership of Donna Lynn Hilton, Artistic Director and David B. Byrd, Managing Director, Goodspeed Musicals is dedicated to the celebration, development and advancement of musical theatre. Goodspeed creates powerful, world-class productions of enlightening new and established works to delight, inspire and challenge audiences on its two stages – The Goodspeed in East Haddam, Conn., and The Terris Theatre in Chester, Conn. From Goodspeed, 21 musicals have gone to Broadway (including Man of La Mancha, Annie, Shenandoah and Holiday Inn) and 85 new musicals have been launched. Goodspeed’s Festival of New Musicals, GoodWorks commissioning program and the Johnny Mercer Foundation Writers Grove at Goodspeed are distinguished cornerstones of the organization that highlight its commitment to nurture creators and the creative process. Goodspeed also maintains The Scherer Library of Musical Theatre and The Max Showalter Center for Education in Musical Theatre. The organization is supported in part by the Burry Fredrik Foundation; Connecticut Department of Economic and Community Development, Office of the Arts; CT Humanities; The Hoffman Auto Group; Masonicare; The Richard P. Garmany Fund at the Hartford Foundation for Public Giving; The Shubert Foundation; and WSHU Public Radio. Additional support is provided by Sennheiser, the official audio sponsor; and United Airlines, the official airline of Goodspeed Musicals. For more information, visit www.goodspeed.org.