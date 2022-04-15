Travel Back In Time To Enjoy The Music That Changed The World With THE SIXTIES SHOW At The Ridgefield Playhouse

Take a trip back in time to celebrate the greatest music from the decade of change with The Sixties Show at The Ridgefield Playhouse on Saturday, May 14th at 8pm. This multi-media show features note-for-note re-creations of some of the greatest songs from the 1960s - everything from The Beatles to The Lovin' Spoonful to The Beach Boys and more - performed by a band led by musical director (and Ridgefield resident!) Craig O'Keefe, featuring former members of The Who, Bob Dylan's band, and the Saturday Night Live house band playing authentic vintage and reissue gear.

This night of nostalgia features the sights and sounds of the decade - in addition to the concert experience, the show is also powerfully dramatized by a combination of narration and '60s archival audio and newsreel footage. Part of the Pepsi Rock Series Driven by North American Motor Car. Visit TerraSole for dinner before the show and get a free glass of house wine with your entrée when you present your tickets!

This is a show about time travel, going back to the 1960's, based and around the most remarkable musical re-creation show you will ever see. This popular theater show is a cross generational crowd pleaser and has been selling out every theater and performing arts center that the show plays at. The band is widely celebrated and known for re-creating spot on, note for note re-creations of the hits, B-sides and deep album cuts from the greatest songs of the 1960's. In addition to the concert experience, the show is full multi -media Broadway type production that is powerfully dramatized by a combination of time travel special effects, narration, 60's archival audio and newsreel footage and a light show. This seen to be believed bigger-than-life, Broadway theater-styled show is nothing less than awe-inspiring. The Sixties Show is a high energy trip back in time that reminds the audience how uniquely inspirational, entertaining, and historically significant the music and events of the 1960's was and continues to be.

All of the music is performed live, with no samples, backing tracks or prerecorded music of any kind. The band uses a state-of-the-art sound system but, only plays authentic 1960's period vintage and re issue vintage gear and instrumentation just like original artist's and original recordings. This combined with genuine 1960's mod costumes that the band wears only add to the meticulous detail and authenticity of this popular and powerful theater show. It all adds up to a transporting experience that brings the Sixties to life in vivid color and sound.

For more information or to purchase touchless print at home tickets ($42.50) go online at www.ridgefieldplayhouse.org or visit or call the box office at (203) 438-5795. The Ridgefield Playhouse is a non-profit performing arts center located at 80 East Ridge Road, parallel to Main Street, Ridgefield, CT and is committed to keeping the arts alive and available to all.