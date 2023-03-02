Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Town Players of New Canaan's ORDINARY PEOPLE Raises $18,000 To Support Local Mental Health Program

Mar. 02, 2023  

As its compelling live theatre production of Ordinary People comes to a close this weekend, Town Players of New Canaan has announced that its benefit performance of the show on Saturday, Feb. 25, raised $18,000 to support the New Canaan Urgent Assessment Program (NCUA). This number may yet increase as any donations made to Town Players through Sunday, March 5, the final performance of Ordinary People, will also benefit the NCUA.

A collaboration between the Town of New Canaan and Silver Hill Hospital, the NCUA connects those in urgent need of mental health treatment with a timely, psychiatric assessment and tailored referral for ongoing care. The program requires zero out-of-pocket costs from New Canaan residents for the assessment.

In bringing Ordinary People's timely story to the community, Town Players aims to reduce the stigma of talking about mental health and to raise awareness of mental health and human services resources in Fairfield County. It is partnering with Silver Hill Hospital and New Canaan Human Services to do so. It also thanks its many sponsors, including Walter Stewart's Market; Stewart's Wine and Spirits; Karl Chevrolet; Carriage Barn Arts Center; Connecticut Humanities; Connecticut Public; Francos Wine Merchants; Keith E. Simpson Associates; Help for Kids CT; Kids in Crisis; and Russell and Katie Barksdale.

Saturday's benefit performance included a buffet dinner and drinks at the Carriage Barn Arts Center prior to the 8 PM show. More than 100 community members attended.

We are extremely grateful to the community for partnering with us to get people talking about mental health and to raise support for the NCUA program," Patricia Spugani, director of community outreach for Town Players, said. "Through Ordinary People's powerful story and the immediacy of live theatre, we contributed to an important public conversation. Our post-show discussions led by Silver Hill Hospital have been especially inspiring and eye-opening, as audience members and cast have shared personal and heartfelt stories about anxiety, depression, suicide, hope and recovery. We hope the conversation continues."

Since opening on Friday, Feb. 17, Ordinary People has received community praise as well as a glowing review from Broadway World. Its talented cast - including four Fairfield County teens - delivers moving performances of an ordinary family struggling to heal from an unexpected tragedy.

Ordinary People runs through this Sunday, March 5, at the Powerhouse Theatre in Waveny Park. Its final performances are as follows:

· Friday, March 3 at 8 PM

· Saturday, March 4 at 2 PM. A FREE performance for TEENS. It includes a post-show audience discussion with the director and cast, led by Dr. Andrew Gerber, president and medical director of Silver Hill Hospital. Adults are welcome to attend (with a regular ticket purchase) if they're accompanying or invited by a teen. To reserve teen seats and purchase adult tickets visit here.

· Saturday, March 4 at 8 PM

· Sunday, March 5 at 2 PM. Includes a post-show audience discussion with the director and cast led by Dr. Michael Groat, chief clinical officer at Silver Hill Hospital.

For tickets and more information, visit https://tpnc.org/shows/ordinary-people/.

All donations made to Town Players of New Canaan during the run of Ordinary People are tax deductible and will be contributed to the New Canaan Urgent Assessment Program. They may be made online at TPNC.org or by mailing a check to TPNC, PO Box 201, New Canaan, CT 06840.

About Town Players of New Canaan

Town Players of New Canaan (TPNC) is a nonprofit, all-volunteer community live theatre, founded in 1946 and located at the Powerhouse Theatre in Waveny Park. Town Players produces five main stage productions per year in addition to offering staged readings, new works, special events and theatre arts classes. It provides a home for live theatre to enrich its community, creates an opportunity for artistic expression, serves and is accessible to all.




