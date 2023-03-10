Torrington Symphony Orchestra Presents COME BACK TO SORRENTO, May 13

The Torrington Symphony Orchestra will present Come Back to Sorrento in the Nancy Marine Studio Theatre, Saturday, May 13 at 7:30 pm. Conducted by Maurice Steinberg, featuring Italian composers, melodies and more with vocal selections. The Torrington Symphony Orchestra was founded in 1961 and has been an active part of the musical community ever since.

The 45-plus Torrington Symphony amateur and professional musicians are drawn from 25 towns in Northwest Connecticut, Eastern New York, and Southern Massachusetts. The symphony affords musicians the opportunity to express their artistic needs, while encouraging young performers to continue through the playing of orchestral music.

Children under 12 years are free, but ticket reservation is required.

Torrington Symphony Orchestra's gold sponsor for "Come Back to Sorrento" is La Monica's.

For more information, visit warnertheatre.org or call the Box Office at (860) 489-7180.