Tony Award Winner Alex Newell Comes to the Shubert Theatre in June

Tony Award-winner Alex Newell comes to Shubert Theatre for a one-night-only concert on Friday, June 7, 2023, sponsored by ASML. Tickets for the concert go on sale Friday, January 12 at Noon and will be available online at Shubert.com, by phone at 203.562.5666 and at the Shubert Box Office (247 College Street) Monday through Friday noon-6:00pm.

In addition to Alex Newell's concert performance, patrons interested in attending the Shubert Theatre's Gala can purchase tickets through the Shubert's Development Department at 203.773.4339. Gala Patrons will experience the Alex Newell concert from premium orchestra seats, enjoy an elegant pre-show cocktail reception featuring hors d'oeuvres and signature cocktail and a post-show glass of bubbly and dessert reception.

Alex Newell made history with their recent Tony Award win for Best Featured Actor in a Musical for their role in “Shucked.” This hit musical has received glowing reviews and praise with Newell's performance of the song “Independently Owned” being called a showstopper. Newell, who identifies both as nonbinary and gender fluid, is the first out nonbinary actor to win a Tony Award for a performance. Newell's performances have also earned them the Drama Desk Award and the Outer Critics Circle Award for Outstanding Featured Performer in a Broadway Musical. Prior to this, Newell starred as the God ‘Asaka' (female role) in the Broadway revival of “Once On This Island” which earned Newell a Grammy nomination for Best Musical Theater Album.

Alex Newell has been named in this year's Variety New Power of New York List, and they are also featured in the 2023 TIME 100 Next list. The TIME's annual list consists of 100 individuals who are shaping the future of their fields and defining the next generation of leadership.

Apart from theater, Alex Newell rose to national attention from the “Glee Project” which led to their series regular role on “Glee” in which they portrayed the transgender character Unique Adams. On the music side, Alex is signed to Big Beat Records (an Atlantic Records subsidiary). Their song “Kill the Lights” was featured throughout the HBO series “Vinyl.” Newell is also a spokesperson for GLAAD and was nominated for a Critics' Choice Award in 2020 for their work on “Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist” as well.