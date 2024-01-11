Tony Award Winner Alex Newell Comes to the Shubert Theatre in June

The concert is on Friday, June 7, 2023.

By: Jan. 11, 2024

POPULAR

VIDEO: First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA! Photo 1 VIDEO: First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA!
BroadwayKids&Company to Present MATILDA THE MUSICAL Photo 2 BroadwayKids&Company to Present MATILDA THE MUSICAL
Aaron Tveit, Corbin Bleu & More Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Connecticut A Photo 3 Aaron Tveit, Corbin Bleu & More Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Connecticut Awards
Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Berkshires Awards Photo 4 Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Berkshires Awards

Tony Award Winner Alex Newell Comes to the Shubert Theatre in June

Tony Award-winner Alex Newell comes to Shubert Theatre for a one-night-only concert on Friday, June 7, 2023, sponsored by ASML. Tickets for the concert go on sale Friday, January 12 at Noon and will be available online at Shubert.com, by phone at 203.562.5666 and at the Shubert Box Office (247 College Street) Monday through Friday noon-6:00pm.

In addition to Alex Newell's concert performance, patrons interested in attending the Shubert Theatre's Gala can purchase tickets through the Shubert's Development Department at 203.773.4339. Gala Patrons will experience the Alex Newell concert from premium orchestra seats, enjoy an elegant pre-show cocktail reception featuring hors d'oeuvres and signature cocktail and a post-show glass of bubbly and dessert reception.

Alex Newell made history with their recent Tony Award win for Best Featured Actor in a Musical for their role in “Shucked.” This hit musical has received glowing reviews and praise with Newell's performance of the song “Independently Owned” being called a showstopper. Newell, who identifies both as nonbinary and gender fluid, is the first out nonbinary actor to win a Tony Award for a performance. Newell's performances have also earned them the Drama Desk Award and the Outer Critics Circle Award for Outstanding Featured Performer in a Broadway Musical. Prior to this, Newell starred as the God ‘Asaka' (female role) in the Broadway revival of “Once On This Island” which earned Newell a Grammy nomination for Best Musical Theater Album.

Alex Newell has been named in this year's Variety New Power of New York List, and they are also featured in the 2023 TIME 100 Next list. The TIME's annual list consists of 100 individuals who are shaping the future of their fields and defining the next generation of leadership.

Apart from theater, Alex Newell rose to national attention from the “Glee Project” which led to their series regular role on “Glee” in which they portrayed the transgender character Unique Adams. On the music side, Alex is signed to Big Beat Records (an Atlantic Records subsidiary). Their song “Kill the Lights” was featured throughout the HBO series “Vinyl.” Newell is also a spokesperson for GLAAD and was nominated for a Critics' Choice Award in 2020 for their work on “Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist” as well.




RELATED STORIES - Connecticut

1
Tony Award Winner Alex Newell Comes to the Shubert Theatre in June Photo
Tony Award Winner Alex Newell Comes to the Shubert Theatre in June

Tony Award-winner Alex Newell comes to Shubert Theatre for a one-night-only concert on Friday, June 7, 2023.

2
Video: Cast and Creatives Talk SIMONAS SEARCh at Hartford Stage Photo
Video: Cast and Creatives Talk SIMONA'S SEARCh at Hartford Stage

The world premiere of Simona's Search comes to Hartford Stage next week. Performances run January 18 – February 11, 2024. In an all new video, the cast and creatives discuss the show, and show clips from the rehearsal process.

3
Tony Award Winner Audra McDonald to Perform at Westport Country Playhouse in February Photo
Tony Award Winner Audra McDonald to Perform at Westport Country Playhouse in February

“An Evening with Audra McDonald: Songs from Broadway and the Great American Songbook,” with Andy Einhorn on piano, will take the stage at Westport Country Playhouse on Saturday, February 10, at 7 p.m.

4
Aaron Tveit, Corbin Bleu & More Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Connectic Photo
Aaron Tveit, Corbin Bleu & More Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Connecticut Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Connecticut Awards! See who was selected audience favorite in Connecticut! Winners include Legacy Theatre, Goodspeed Musicals and more!

More Hot Stories For You

Tony Award Winner Alex Newell Comes to the Shubert Theatre in JuneTony Award Winner Alex Newell Comes to the Shubert Theatre in June
Video: Cast and Creatives Talk SIMONA'S SEARCh at Hartford StageVideo: Cast and Creatives Talk SIMONA'S SEARCh at Hartford Stage
Tony Award Winner Audra McDonald to Perform at Westport Country Playhouse in FebruaryTony Award Winner Audra McDonald to Perform at Westport Country Playhouse in February
Madison Lyric Stage Announces 2024 Season Including THE FANTASTICKS, ELEKTRA, KANDER & EBB And MoreMadison Lyric Stage Announces 2024 Season Including THE FANTASTICKS, ELEKTRA, KANDER & EBB And More

Videos

Cast and Creatives Talk SIMONA'S SEARCh at Hartford Stage Video
Cast and Creatives Talk SIMONA'S SEARCh at Hartford Stage
Ariana Madix Talks CHICAGO Ahead of Her Broadway Debut Video
Ariana Madix Talks CHICAGO Ahead of Her Broadway Debut
MEAN GIRLS Directors Explain Why the Movie Musical Isn't a Remake Video
MEAN GIRLS Directors Explain Why the Movie Musical Isn't a Remake
View all Videos

Connecticut SHOWS
25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee in Connecticut 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee
Dressing Room Theatre (1/11-1/28)Tracker PHOTOS
The Matchmaker- Story of Hello Dolly in Connecticut The Matchmaker- Story of Hello Dolly
The Kate (1/18-1/21)Tracker PHOTOS
Lewis Carroll’s ALICE'S ADVENTURES in Connecticut Lewis Carroll’s ALICE'S ADVENTURES
Powerhouse Theatre in Waveny Park (4/26-5/12)
Little Shop of Horrors in Connecticut Little Shop of Horrors
The Little Theatre of Manchester (2/02-2/18)
Master Class: A Staged Reading in Connecticut Master Class: A Staged Reading
Centerbrook Meeting House (1/12-1/14)
Beetlejuice in Connecticut Beetlejuice
Bushnell Center for the Performing Arts [Mortensen Hall] (5/28-6/02)
A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder in Connecticut A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder
Opera House Players (2/08-2/18)
The Simon & Garfunkel Songbook: An Evening of Songs & Stories feat. Aztec Two-Step 2.0 with narration by Tony Traguardo in Connecticut The Simon & Garfunkel Songbook: An Evening of Songs & Stories feat. Aztec Two-Step 2.0 with narration by Tony Traguardo
Edmond Town Hall (1/13-1/13)
Hairspray in Connecticut Hairspray
Palace Theater (1/16-1/18)
Midwinter Darkness in Connecticut Midwinter Darkness
Cirillo Summer Theatre (1/13-1/13)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You