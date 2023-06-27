Tig Notaro Comes to the Warner Theatre in September

The performance is in the Oneglia Auditorium on Friday, September 15 at 8 pm.

By: Jun. 27, 2023

POPULAR

Randy Rainbow Will Embark on The RANDY RAINBOW FOR PRESIDENT TOUR Photo 1 Randy Rainbow Will Embark on The RANDY RAINBOW FOR PRESIDENT TOUR
Jen Cody, Max Crumm & More to Star in SOMETHING ROTTEN! at Sharon Playhouse Photo 2 Jen Cody & More to Lead SOMETHING ROTTEN! at Sharon Playhouse
Video: Go Inside Rehearsal For Goodspeed's SUMMER STOCK Starring Corbin Bleu, Will Roland, Photo 3 Video: Go Inside Rehearsal For Goodspeed's SUMMER STOCK Starring Corbin Bleu, Will Roland, Veanne Cox, And More
Westport Country Playhouse Is Seeking $2M Donation to Save Historic Theater Photo 4 Westport Country Playhouse Is Seeking $2M Donation to Save Historic Theater

Tig Notaro Comes to the Warner Theatre in September

The Warner Theatre will welcome comedian Tig Notaro to the Oneglia Auditorium on Friday, September 15 at 8 pm. Tickets go on sale to Warner Supporters on Tuesday, June 27 at 10 am, and to the public on Friday, June 30 at 10 am.

Tig Notaro is an Emmy and Grammy-nominated stand-up comedian, writer, radio contributor and actor as well as a favorite on numerous talk shows, including “Ellen,” “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” and “Conan.” Rolling Stone named her “one of the 50 best stand-up comics of all time.” Notaro currently appears in Zack Snyder’s “Army of the Dead” and “Star Trek: Discovery”; she wrote and starred in the groundbreaking TV show “One Mississippi” and hosts an advice podcast, Don’t Ask Tig as well as the documentary film podcast, Tig and Cheryl: True Story.

For more information, visit Click Here or call the Box Office at (860) 489-7180.




RELATED STORIES - Connecticut

1
Tricia Paoluccio & Matthew Risch to Lead Bruce Vilanches HERE YOU COME AGAIN at The Te Photo
Tricia Paoluccio & Matthew Risch to Lead Bruce Vilanche's HERE YOU COME AGAIN at The Terris Theatre

Goodspeed Musicals is presenting the new musical Here You Come Again, a musical celebration of the wit and humor of Dolly Parton, and the reopening of The Terris Theatre in Chester, Conn., this summer. 

2
Video: See Corbin Bleu & More in the Trailer for SUMMER STOCK at Goodspeed Musicals Photo
Video: See Corbin Bleu & More in the Trailer for SUMMER STOCK at Goodspeed Musicals

Watch the trailer for Summer Stock at Goodspeed Musicals starring Corbin Bleu, Danielle Wade and more.

3
Stage @ The Warner to Present THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL Beginning Next Month Photo
Stage @ The Warner to Present THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL Beginning Next Month

Stage @ the Warner will present THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL, July 29 – August 13, 2023, featuring a Sensory Friendly performance on August 6, in the Oneglia Auditorium (Main Stage)! The SpongeBob Musical features cast members from 16 towns in CT, and is based on the series by Stephen Hillenburg and the book by Kyle Jarrow. Musical Production is conceived by Tina Landau.  

4
Eugene ONeill Theater Center Reveals Casts and Creative Teams for the 2023 National Playwr Photo
Eugene O'Neill Theater Center Reveals Casts and Creative Teams for the 2023 National Playwrights Conference

The Eugene O’Neill Theater Center has announced the casts and creative teams for the six plays being developed at the 2023 National Playwrights Conference.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Get A First Look At Goodman's THE WHO'S TOMMY Video Video: Get A First Look At Goodman's THE WHO'S TOMMY
Millicent Simmonds Opens Up About Her Spooktacular Broadway Debut Video
Millicent Simmonds Opens Up About Her Spooktacular Broadway Debut
Photos & First Look at TICK, TICK...BOOM! at BCP Video
Photos & First Look at TICK, TICK...BOOM! at BCP
Meet MOULIN ROUGE!'s New Star, Casey Cott Video
Meet MOULIN ROUGE!'s New Star, Casey Cott
View all Videos

Connecticut SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# All I Really Need To Know I Learned In Kindergarten
The Kate (7/13-7/16)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# GREASE!
New Paradigm Theatre (8/18-8/19)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# SpongeBob SquarePants: A Broadway Musical
Cirillo Summer Theatre (7/29-8/05)CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# AN EVENING WITH FRANK MASTRONE - INCLUDING A TRIBUTE TO BACHARACH
Music Theatre of CT (7/08-7/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ulysses Quartet & Oskar Espina Ruiz, Clarinet
Music Mountain (8/06-8/06)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# SUE MATSUKI - THE JAZZ GALS WHO MAKE ME SING
Music Theatre of CT (7/15-7/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# AN EVENING WITH FRANK MASTRONE - INCLUDING A TRIBUTE TO BACHARACH
Music Theatre of CT (7/08-7/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Parker Quartet & Orion Weiss, Piano
Music Mountain (8/27-8/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Mr Burns, a post-electric play
Brookfield Theatre (7/14-7/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# HeliosPost Laugh and Tell
Santa Monica Theatre (6/30-6/30)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You