Tig Notaro Comes to the Warner Theatre in September

The performance is in the Oneglia Auditorium on Friday, September 15 at 8 pm.
The Warner Theatre will welcome comedian Tig Notaro to the Oneglia Auditorium on Friday, September 15 at 8 pm. Tickets go on sale to Warner Supporters on Tuesday, June 27 at 10 am, and to the public on Friday, June 30 at 10 am.
Tig Notaro is an Emmy and Grammy-nominated stand-up comedian, writer, radio contributor and actor as well as a favorite on numerous talk shows, including “Ellen,” “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” and “Conan.” Rolling Stone named her “one of the 50 best stand-up comics of all time.” Notaro currently appears in Zack Snyder’s “Army of the Dead” and “Star Trek: Discovery”; she wrote and starred in the groundbreaking TV show “One Mississippi” and hosts an advice podcast, Don’t Ask Tig as well as the documentary film podcast, Tig and Cheryl: True Story.
For more information, visit Click Here or call the Box Office at (860) 489-7180.
