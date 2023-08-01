Tickets for all Productions in Hartford Stage's 2023-2024 Season On Sale Now

All tickets for Hartford Stage’s 60th anniversary season went on sale on Monday, July 31, 2023. Ticket prices range from $30 - $105. Discounted rates are available for subscribers, students, and groups of 10 or more.

The theater previously announced its 2023-2024 season in March, which includes the long-awaited return of the holiday favorite Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol: A Ghost Story of Christmas. The exciting lineup of the rest of the season begins with a playful adaptation by Kate Hamill of Jane Austen's quintessential Pride and Prejudice; followed by the World Premiere of Martín Zimmerman's Simona's Search; the Pulitzer Prize-winning comedy The Hot Wing King by Katori Hall, in association with Baltimore Center Stage; a timely look at Arthur Miller's American classic All My Sons; and a new production of Lisa Kron's hilarious and heartbreaking Obie Award-winning 2.5 Minute Ride.

Artistic Director Melia Bensussen states, "We're thrilled to be celebrating our 60th anniversary season with this spectacular range of works. From world premieres to classics of American theater, Pulitzer Prize-winning storytellers,

and the return of a beloved tradition in this community. We hope everyone will

enjoy this season full of laughter, love, reflection – plays that make us open

our hearts and minds."

The theater will continue to offer post-show conversations with the cast, pre-show concerts in the lobby, open-captioned performances, audio described performances, and student matinees for select productions. Dates and more information about all these events can be found at HartfordStage.org.

Groups wanting to create a special occasion out of their visit can reserve a private space at the theater to enjoy a reception before the performance. Email boxoffice@hartfordstage.org for more information about pricing and

availability.

Managing Director Cynthia Rider adds, "We invite everyone to join us at Hartford Stage. There's nothing like sharing the experience of live performance with fellow theatergoers.”

There are three ways to purchase tickets: online at HartfordStage.org, by phone at 860-527-5151, or in-person through the box office at 50 Church Street. The theater advises audiences to be careful and not purchase tickets through any other website. Third party re-sellers will try to sell false tickets for twice the price or more. If you have any doubts or questions, please contact the Hartford Stage box office directly. Hartford Stage does not charge any additional fees for tickets.