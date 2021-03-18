Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Playhouse on Park is also launching a Silent Auction the week prior to the fundraiser.

Mar. 18, 2021  

Tickets and Sponsorships Now on Sale For Playhouse On Park's ENCORE! A MIDSUMMER FANTASTICAL FAIRYTALE

Leave your troubles behind and escape to a magical evening of food, drink, entertainment, and wonderment! Surrounded by the outdoor beauty at Auerfarm, you'll be transported to a place where the imagination runs free - all while showing your support for Playhouse on Park! The theme this year is A MIDSUMMER FANTASTICAL FAIRYTALE. The fundraiser will be held on Saturday, June 12, 2021 from 6pm - 11pm at Auerfarm in Bloomfield, CT.

Tickets are now on sale. Additionally, you may become a sponsor or advertiser! Playhouse on Park is also launching a Silent Auction the week prior to the fundraiser; this year's Auction will focus on Experiences, Travel, Libations, Sports, Kids' Stuff, Electronics, Gourmet Foods/Restaurants, Home/Garden, Entertainment, and Beauty/Exercise. Playhouse on Park will provide you with a tax receipt for your contribution and your business will be acknowledged on the online auction platform, the Playhouse on Park website, digital program book, and on site at Auerfarm.

For more information on sponsorships, advertisements, and the Silent Auction, contact Liz Reynolds via email at LReynolds@PlayhouseTheatreGroup.org, or by phone at 860-523-5900 x15. To purchase tickets, visit www.PlayhouseOnPark.org. Encore! will comply to all CDC & State of CT COVID-19 safety guidelines in place at the time of the event. Event sponsors include Auerfarm, DORO Catering & Events, and Taylor Rental Party Plus.


