'This Is Grief' Author Tanya Detrik Tells Her 2nd Act Story At Pal;ace Theater
2ND ACT is a life stories series featuring ordinary people sharing the extraordinary things they are doing in the 2ND (half) ACT of their lives!
For those who've heard author and speaker Tanya Detrik's 2ND ACT story two years ago, you'll know why she was invited back.
Her story of the shock of suddenly becoming a widow on New Years' Eve was so authentic and moving. But life marches on and using excerpts from her latest book This Is Grief as a tool for her November 13 presentation at 7:00pm, you'll hear how she's continued to evolve since then. If you or someone you know has experienced the loss of a loved one and are struggling, come hear Detrik share her own personal 2ND ACT journey.
2ND ACT is a life stories series featuring ordinary people sharing the extraordinary things they are doing in the 2ND (half) ACT of their lives! Inspirational, insightful and humorous, these after-50 life stories will ignite your own imagination to join the growing community of 2ND ACTers!
Tickets are $20 and on sale now for all presentations in the series. The series can be purchased in its entirety or individually online at www.palacetheaterct.org, by phone at 203-346-2000, or in person at the Box Office, 100 East Main St, Waterbury. Box Office hours are Monday through Thursdays 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 pm. Masks are required.
To insure safety of all during the presentation all COVID -19 safety guidelines will be adhered to https://www.palacetheaterct.org/your-visit/covid19/ .
For more information, visit: www.palacetheaterct.org.